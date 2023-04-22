I grew up in a home where the teachings of Hinduism and Christianity were part of my childhood spiritual nourishment.
I never knew anything deeply about Islam and so this Ramadan I fasted, prayed and immersed myself in the pursuit of peace through the life lessons of the holy Prophet Muhammed.
We are blessed to live in a country where there is religious harmony. A few weeks ago, my heart swelled in gratitude when, perched on my porch, I was able to hear my elderly neighbour ring her temple bell, as well as the ‘adhan’ (Muslim call to prayer) from the home of another, and listen to the sweet sounds of gospel fill the air at different times.
My decision to fast was based on spiritual enlightenment and inspiration from one of my dearest friends, a devout Muslim, who has survived many challenges in life with unshakable faith in Allah.
During a difficult episode, I recited a “dua”- an invocation to God -and my prayers were answered! This dua forms part of my daily conversations with the Supreme and brings me peace.
I wanted to learn more and feel more and my month-long fasting journey has levitated me to a love for the Prophet’s kindness, sacrifice and compassion on Earth.
Every morning I rise at 4 a.m., have breakfast, pray, meditate, read surahs (chapters) from the Quran and literature on the life of Prophet Muhammed.
It was challenging at times, given the merciless heat these days, to not have even a sip of water until the end of the fast, which is usually around 6.21 p.m. each day.
The pangs of hunger guiltily reminded me of the abundance I have in my life to never be without food and water when there are millions, including children, who go days without a morsel , some even dying from malnutrition.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The others are profession of faith, prayer, alms and pilgrimage (visit to the Holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia).
Prophet Muhammed was born into the powerful Quraish tribe in Mecca and he was God’s messenger to teach Islam to the people.
In his life, he was vilified, hunted for death and persecuted in horrific ways. Humans then harboured hate in their hearts, which sadly even today remains unchanged, but Prophet Muhammed responded with gentleness.
He did not retaliate, even when praying in the courtyard of the Ka’ba (Sacred site in Mecca), a hater brought the waste and intestines of a camel and threw it on his back. The Prophet placed his enemies in God’s hands.
There is also a story of a woman who daily threw rubbish at Prophet Muhammed on his way to mosque. One day, no rubbish was hurled as the women had fallen ill. Prophet Muhammed went to her bedside and offered to help. Her venom evaporated.
On another occasion, the fire of hatred engulfed an Arab leader - Thumamah Ibn Uthal - who declared he would kill the Prophet . However, Thumamah was captured and taken to Medina before the Prophet who basically killed him with kindness and ensured he was fed and well-treated, extinguishing his rage and opening his eyes to Islam.
Charity and generosity were principles espoused by Prophet Muhammed who provided for those in need.
At his masjid in Medina, there was an extension called a “suffah” a room covered with the palm branches of date trees where the poor and vulnerable dwelled. They spent their time submerged in the Quran and the Prophet looked after their well-being and shared whatever little he had with them.
I wept when I read the hadith (story) of the masjid cleaner, Ummu Mihjan, who died. She had a black complexion and was seen as less so when she died no one informed the Prophet. Not seeing her, he enquired about her whereabouts and questioned why he was not informed of her death. He asked to be taken to her grave, where he prayed the funeral prayer for her.
The love story of Prophet Muhammed and his first wife Khadija teaches about true nobility and devotion. Khadija was a successful businesswoman, who was divorced and older than the Prophet. She was so impressed with his humility and honesty that she was the one who proposed marriage! She was his rock, gave him all her wealth and when he had to flee Medina, she abandoned everything and never left his side even when afflicted with poverty.
All religious scriptures have sacred wisdom to live by and I am blessed to have an Islamic celestial erudition.
Grateful I am to have also experienced the iftar (evening fast breaking meal) at the Caroni masjid and be filled with an indescribable serenity.
I end with my favourite line which reminds us to let go and let God, have faith and trust – “not a leaf falls but that he knows it” (Qu’ran 6:59). Eid Mubarak to the Muslim Community.