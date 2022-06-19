Fathering and fatherhood

It is interesting to note that when we say someone fathered a child, we mean that this person successfully donated sperm to the child’s mother.
This is so whether via traditional organic methods or through modern scientific methods. There is a fictional case of a British postal worker who delivered his “male” organically, by hand, to hundreds of women over years of delivering the mail.
There is also a very real case of an Australian man who secretly used his own sperm to fertilise hundreds of eggs at a fertility clinic run by his wife. In both cases, whether fictional or real, the men were said to have fathered many children.
In the fictional case of the potent postman, 1,500 children. In the actual case of the down-low donor, 600.
It makes no difference that the men were never a part of these children’s lives. The men are still credited with “fathering” hundreds. Think about the difference in the way the word “mother” is used.
While to “father” a child is simply an indication of a physical and biological event, to “mother” a child usually indicates much more. Mothering a child is seen as an ongoing act of love and caring. Fathering a child is seen as a momentary act of release, after which the fathering is over. So, even in our language, the role of the mother and the role of the father are not of equal weight and value.
It is no wonder then that many years ago a young man said to me that he did not think that a child needed a father. He felt that a mother was all a child needed. This young man now has children of his own with whom he is very involved. Presumably, he has rethought and outgrown this position. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that many men do not.
The cases of absentee fathers seem to be too common for comfort. Unfortunately, though, men are not the only ones who seem to have this idea that a father is not necessary.
Many years ago I acted in a television ad which was sponsored by a local non-government organisation (NGO). I played the role of a father who was being prevented from seeing his child by the child’s mother.
The ad was meant to encourage estranged parents to work together for the sake of their children. For months after that ad aired I would be approached by men on the street, many of whom were visibly upset, expressing how much they could relate to the ad because they were being prevented from seeing their children.
Despite how our society might pay lip service to, and claim to respect, the role of the father, our use of language around the word father, the lack of paternity leave and, according to many, the attitude of the courts in domestic disputes suggest otherwise. Mothering and motherhood are definitely undervalued in our society.
But fathering beyond sperm donation, and fatherhood, are seemingly not valued enough even to be undervalued. Not considered enough to be underconsidered. The situation of children growing up fatherless is often viewed as the result of the father’s irresponsibility.
But, maybe we should stop to consider the role of our culture in breeding that irresponsibility.
There is a school of thought that God or nature, whichever you prefer, in its wisdom did not leave mothering up to human will.
The thinking is that there are hormonal reactions in the mother’s body which prime and predispose her to bond with and take care of the helpless human she has given birth to. If not for that cascade of hormones, human mothers might abandon children in great numbers.
However, God or nature does not nudge the father so directly. The ease with which male parents can walk away from offspring when compared to female parents may be, at least partially, a function of biology. Those bonding hormones, plus nine months of invested energy, are like a natural rite of passage and initiation into motherhood. They pave the way for continued mothering. Neither God nor nature provides such a natural initiatory process for the male parent to transition to fathering and fatherhood.
This is not by any means meant to excuse fathers for not taking on the responsibility. On the contrary, this is meant as wake-up call to the society. We need to develop a new culture of fathering and fatherhood. One which respects the role and sees it as not only important but essential.
The development of such a culture is even more important for a people whose culture of parenting was disrupted, disturbed and a cause for discouragement rather than celebration for over 400 years.
Regards to the fathers who recognise the importance of fathering beyond the moment of donation. And to the mothers who facilitate the role of fathers in their children’s lives. As simple as it may seem, this is part of our ongoing process of emancipation.
May each generation of mothers and fathers get better at it.
Barbados Nation