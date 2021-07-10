Fearing His Legacy

Leading UWI economist Dr Marlene Attzs warns that Trinidad and Tobago is “hurtling towards a social and economic catastrophe of unimaginable proportions”.
I have written about the “cancerous social decay” and “our economy being undone”, creating “the sense of a terminal condition over the nation today”. The Prime Minister is himself displaying doubt. Whilst Dr Rowley obviously dreamt of a gilded legacy, publishing From Mason Hall to Whitehall at the very start of his tenure, he now clearly fears his own record.
Topping his littered list is the unmitigated disaster of Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector. To justify the “sin” of shutting down the refinery, instead of restructuring as recommended by the experts, Rowley’s administration is again claiming that Heritage, the replacement exploration company, has made one billion dollars in profit. But as I have proven previously, this is a deception. Petrotrin’s Exploration and Production (E&P) Division, predecessor to Heritage, was profitable before. From 2013-2015, it made a cumulative profit of TT$2.819 billion! Further, the true picture cannot exclude Paria which now imports the products that Petrotrin produced: gasoline, jet kerosene, kerosene, diesel, LPG, fuel oil and bitumen.
While Petrotrin’s refined products earned a gross US$350 million annually, Paria’s transactions result in annual net outflows of US$250 million after its expenditure and earnings: a massive loss which the Finance Minister laments as a “drain of foreign exchange to purchase imported fuel”. This alone exceeds the TT$1 billion gain claimed by Heritage. And it is much more since the refinery produced other products, all of which Paria now imports using our dwindling reserves. The prime minister should stop insulting our intelligence with false profits.
The shutdown was a monumental mistake. No wonder they are desperate to restart it. The refinery was viable, had paid $20.2 billion in taxes between 2010 and 2016, and Rowley met well-advanced initiatives in Exploration and Production (E&P) which I have outlined previously, saying the refinery should have been restructured at least for the local and regional markets. It provided our oil industry with a strategic advantage of an end-to-end value chain from extraction of oil to processing, refining and sale of fuels, bitumen, lubricants and other products. But Rowley closed all that down and uttered the absurdity, “we will now make money by finding and selling oil”.
And while he clung to that, a global energy revolution was transitioning the world towards renewables. It took Rowley five and a half years to finally acknowledge the need for “energy transition”. Oil Majors are now selling away billions of dollars’ worth of oil and gas assets. ExxonMobil and Chevron in the US and BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Eni in Europe have sold $28.1 billion in assets since 2018. Assets for sale across the industry are more than $140 billion, fuelling speculation about “stranded” oil and gas reserves about which I warned a year ago in an article, “Stranded ahead”.
But just recently Rowley was still singing the antiquated song, sounding lost and desperate, “we need the oil, we need the money, we need the jobs”. He should have been developing new foreign revenue streams, the most critical national imperative. But for five years he found “diversification an annoying word”. That’s his legacy which he now fears.
He wants to also distance himself from his disastrous record in the petrochemical sector. On December 6, 2019, in Parliament, he “strenuously denied” being involved in negotiating the gas price now paid to up-streamers. But twice in Parliament in 2017, Rowley had boasted of his involvement, first saying on April 12 he had “met around the table with the chairman and CEO of EOG Resources to agree at a price”; and then in the budget debate on October 12, saying: “Madam Speaker, I am proud I closed the gap and I brought BP from where they were and I brought NGC from where they were and we had an agreement.”
This involvement produced the higher gas price for down-streamers that caused the closure of five petrochemical plants, some migrating to the US. For years I warned the shale revolution’s cheap, abundant natural gas was causing migration of petrochemical plants from all over the world to the United States. By 2018, the US had 334 petrochemical projects worth US$204 billion.
More plants will now move as US gas production will grow to a record 93.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) in 2022 and exceed 100 Bcfd in 2024 while Trinidad and Tobago at present produces a minuscule less than 3bcfd. Rowley’s legacy will include turning Point Lisas into another massive junkyard of scrap iron. Who wouldn’t fear that?
Shale gas has also placed the US among the world’s largest exporters of LNG with proven reserves alone at 341 trillion cubic feet. With our lowest gas production in 16 years, Rystad Energy’s vice-president questions “how competitive Trinidad can be against US LNG”. Indeed Houston’s Energy Intelligence Group wonders whether “we are headed for the LNG exit”. Very likely. Rowley’s legacy could be three massive junkyards of scrap iron at Pointe-a-Pierre, Point Lisas and Point Fortin. No wonder he fears it.