Feeding into the wrong hands

A week from now it will be all dusted and done. The so-called Mother of All Carnivals will be over and the traditional cool-down period will be upon us.
It would be a time for some citizens to receive their ashes as the beginning of their catharsis and observation of 40 days of Lent that should lead to purgation and a journey towards being a better person.
Others will be counting their financial success or missed opportunities, while some will be planning to make the Carnival bigger and better, come 2024.
But for most of us, it will be back to reality. Happy that we were able to celebrate the reign of the merry monarch or get some much-needed rest, aware that 2023 will continue to be a challenge.
While Trinidad’s Carnival moves towards a crescendo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his team have been in Guyana for the last two days attending the ongoing international energy conference.
As expected, the majority of the talk in the opening ceremony was about energy and both Dr Rowley and his counterpart, Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, insisted that their countries must have the right to continue to produce hydrocarbons, pushing back against those who are calling for an end to hydrocarbons in an effort to mitigate climate change.
There was, however, a speech by the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, now the longest-serving leader in Caricom.
Dr Gonsalves focused on a topic that should be of concern to every citizen and visitor—that of crime.
For the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, crime and citizen insecurity are challenges facing every country in the region.
“How can we harness energy to deal with that? It helps to provide resources, but if we think that resources alone can fight crime and insecurity then we are fooling ourselves. This is why I started with the individual and I said the state can’t create families,” Dr Gonzalves told the opening ceremony.
He argued that families in the region must inculcate certain values in their children, especially young males because young males are those who are committing most of the crimes.
“It is all of our problems and we need for parents to address that, whether you have oil money or you don’t have oil money. Oil money can help to provide support services or mechanisms. Still, you have to know they have to take care of the opportunities in education and training, and mothers and fathers have to understand that is their responsibility,” Dr Gonzalves posited.
He insisted it cannot be a situation where when the young male gets to his teenage years, he is then passed off as a problem of the state.
Dr Gonzales is correct that crime remains one of the most fundamental problems facing the region and Trinidad and Tobago.
His argument that fixing the family is ultimately the answer has merit in it, but we cannot ignore the role that the state, lack of leadership, crumbling institutions, led by the police and Judiciary, and the colonial legacy play in what we have now.
The evidence is clear. Between 1995 and 2014, T&T had its longest sustained period of economic expansion. Buoyed by LNG prices and higher natural gas production, the country registered healthy growth in GDP. Unfortunately, it used the money mainly on increasing subsidies and transfers to the point where from 2011 to 2014, even in the middle of high energy prices and relatively high production, there was still anaemic economic growth.
In 2001, a total of 151 murders were recorded in T&T. Within four years, with an overheating economy, the number of murders had more than doubled to get to 386 by 2005. Last year we were up to 606.
The crisis is clearly not one of money. Leadership plays a major role.
The present Government has failed on crime. Plain and simple. We cannot forget it is this Government that grounded the air guard helicopter fleet, and refused to pay TSTT so the CCTV camera system got into a state of disrepair. So where there is the seeming shock by some MPs that the CCTV system is not working or the port scanners are not working or we have no aerial cover, we know they are playing smart with foolishness, and we know that is the kind of thing that makes the population lose confidence in the institution of government.
When we are taking eight years to bring people to justice, we have automatically put the prosecution at a disadvantage and the Judiciary cannot, in good conscience, be satisfied with the performance of the criminal assizes; and the legal profession, particularly some lawyers who benefit from the situation, must also hold their hands up.
These are failings we have all known for decades and, like flooding in Port of Spain, there is neither the will, the leadership nor the public pressure to solve them.
So yes, fixing the family is crucial, but saving the family from a broken system that says it is okay to abuse power because you can get away with it, it is okay to have a report on the riots in Port of Spain and refuse to make it public, it is okay to promise a commission of enquiry and never have it, it is okay to promise another investigation in the AG’s office with no promise to make the report public, it is okay for no one to be held accountable, it is that kind of behaviour that plays into the hands of those who feel lawlessness and self-justice is the way forward.
Unless we begin to see politics as something we practise every day, unless we hold our leaders to account, including challenging their actions in the judicial system that is broken, I am afraid appealing to the family to solve the problem will not be enough.
