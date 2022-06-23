Feeling safe is a human right

Everyone has the right to seek asylum.
Everyone has the right to have a home.
Everyone has the right to education.
Everyone has the right to healthcare and access to basic social services.
Everyone has the right to earn a living.
These are just some of the fundamental rights to which every human being is entitled.
For many of the over 100 million forcibly displaced people around the world, however, they remain elusive.
This year’s World Refugee Day theme emphasises one universal truth: whoever they are, wherever they come from, and whenever people are forced to flee, every person has the right to seek safety.
What is safety?
For a child, it could be the warm embrace of a parent.
For a woman, it could be the assurance that she won’t be assaulted or harassed while walking down the street.
And for people forced to flee their homes because of war, violence, and persecution, it’s the comfort of feeling welcome and accepted within their new community.
No one chooses to be a refugee. None of the seven million people who fled Ukraine since February envisioned their lives would suddenly be upended; six million Syrian refugees didn’t think that 12 years since the country descended into civil war, they still wouldn’t be able to return home.
And the six million Venezuelans who have left their country didn’t do so because they wanted to but because they felt they had to in order to seek a better, safer life for themselves and their families.
On June 10 at the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, 20 countries, including the US, Canada, Barbados, Belize, and Jamaica, signed the historic Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, pledging to strengthen national, regional, and hemispheric efforts to create the conditions for safe, orderly, humane, and regular migration and to strengthen frameworks for international protection and co-operation.
“We embrace the need to promote the political, economic, security, social, and environmental conditions for people to lead peaceful, productive, and dignified lives in their countries of origin. Migration should be a voluntary, informed choice and not a necessity,” the Declaration stated.
Among the commitments were intentions to regularise refugees and migrants, regardless of their migration status, giving them access to rights and services from which they were previously excluded.
The US and Canada also pledged increased aid for development assistance to vulnerable refugee and migrant communities, as well as expanded legal pathways for protection and opportunity.
Host countries, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, that have programmes to integrate refugees into their national systems may also stand to benefit from these interventions.
Countries that accept and welcome refugees should feel proud to do their duty as members of an international family, upholding their pledge, as signatories to the 1951 Refugee Convention, to protect those who are forced to flee.
To refugees, these new host communities are a haven, a place of hope and opportunity.
A place to call home. A place where they feel safe.