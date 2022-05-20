With the World Cup just around the corner, FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) will soon be in the news again. This time the tournament will be in Qatar. They don’t have a serious team there, and are not known for football, but they have lots of oil and gas money, and that will do for FIFA. Qatar is building seven stadia for the finals, along with a new airport, new train system and new roads.
But many countries in the world already have the venues needed to stage a World Cup. It seems to be such a waste.
My gripe here is with the way countries get their teams into the World Cup. My flashback is our country playing the United States in 1989 to see who would go to the 1990 World Cup.
Trinidad and Tobago versus America.
So, there they are, with their thousand nuclear weapons, big-time universities—Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and 3,000 airports. Tall buildings everywhere. And there we were, with the Central Bank our tallest building, with Piarco and Crown Point our modest international airports, and our little stadium down Wrightson Road, full-up by 9 o’clock.
How come in 1989 we had to play the most powerful country in the world to get into the World Cup? Whose joke was that? Whose concept of geography?
By contrast, for the 1974 World Cup we had to play Haiti, the poorest country in the hemisphere, to get in. But then FIFA had another trick up its sleeve. We played Haiti the game to go to Germany, on their ground in Port-au-Prince, with their soldiers and Tonton Macoute lining the periphery of the pitch. This was like Hotel California; you could never leave.
Gally Cummings points out in his autobiography that all of the Concacaf games in that tournament were played in Haiti. So, Haiti had all home games, presided over by FIFA. Everyone knows the advantage of playing at home.
But we scored five in that deciding game to determine which team would go to Germany, but all five were disallowed.
In those days, no one suspected FIFA of anything.
Some of the best players ever born on our soil were on that team—Gally Cummings, Leroy DeLeon, Warren Archibald.
But one of FIFA’s specialties is political geography. Big beneficiaries here are the United States and Canada. They are big shark, and FIFA feeds them Concacaf small fry. For Qatar 2022, Canada qualified by beating Jamaica (4-0). America beat Costa Rica 2-0. By contrast, to qualify Brazil had to play a game with real competition, versus Colombia.
To make my point here, let me go to the Olympics, the supreme global sporting spectacle, that allows every country that so wishes to send a team. I remember one year a small Pacific country sent a swimmer. Clearly not polished like the Americans or the Australians, he had trouble in the pool. People cheered when he finally emerged from the water, the other swimmers long gone. This was the Olympic spirit at work.
How does the International Olympic Committee (IOC) do it? Well, the IOC employs two logics as to how a country could be represented in the Olympics. First, it sets qualifying standards for each event. For example, the current standard for the 100 metres women is at 11.25 seconds. Up to three runners from a country who have run that time could represent it. If no one has run that time, they then revert to the Olympics Universality Rule, which says at least one person from your country can enter an event, though that person did not meet the qualifying standard. That provision is what makes the Olympics the iconic games it is. You see people from every race and culture on the planet.
The 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar will feature 32 teams. They will come from regions as follows: Africa, 5; Asia, 4 (plus 1 playoff qualifier); Europe, 13; North/Central America and Caribbean (Concacaf), 3 (plus 1 qualifier); Oceania, 1; South America, 4 (plus 1 qualifier).
A team from Europe has 13 chances to win the World Cup; while South America has four chances; and Africa, five.
So, the little secret of the World Cup is that it is stacked in favour of Europe. There are 13 teams from that region.
And what is this sleight of hand with respect to England? Well, sometimes they are England, and sometimes they are the United Kingdom? The UK comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. But for the World Cup, they split up so that they have more chances. FIFA goes along with this.
It is true that FIFA began as a European association (comprising Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland), and hence partiality to Europe is probably understandable. They want to stick to their European core.
So, for Qatar 2022, England is already one of the qualifiers. Who did they have to beat to qualify? They beat San Marino 10-0. Wales has to await a playoff between Ukraine and Scotland before knowing its Qatar prospects. So, for purposes of the World Cup, the UK split into three countries. England has gotten in, and prospects are that Wales or Scotland could still get in, too.
FIFA political geography at work. One day you are the UK, the next day you are England, depending.
So, what about this question of Qatar hosting World Cup football? Well, they are relying on migrant workers to build the stadia. That is a good thing in a way for poor migrants, but Amnesty International has been complaining about the poor conditions to which these workers are subjected.
The country has brought in some 30,000 workers for the many World Cup projects in which it has been engaged. The conditions for workers are bad, and it is said that there have been over 6,500 deaths on World Cup construction sites. The government has disputed the figures.
Our country will have to be spectators this time. No “Bahrain” for we. I wish we could have gotten San Marino, though, but that is not how FIFA political geography works. Next time we could try something like England; enter two teams—Trinidad, and Tobago.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.