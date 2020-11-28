FOR five years I have written extensively on renewable energy as key to saving the planet from the existential threat posed by climate change. I now welcome two recent developments.
Firstly, the United States, the second-biggest carbon emitter after China, is back on track in this critical fight after the dangerous delinquency of Donald Trump. Secondly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a “template” for other nations with his plans for a “Green Industrial Revolution” that will produce “a green recovery” for Britain from the economic devastation of Covid-19. Our civilisation is fighting the threat.
US president-elect Joe Biden signalled seriousness by appointing former secretary of state John Kerry special presidential climate envoy. Kerry will be the first-ever member on the National Security Council handling the climate portfolio, placing it “at the very pinnacle of White House influence”. Biden views global warming as a security issue. He says “it is on the agenda in the Situation Room”.
John Kerry is committed to the fight. He was an architect of the Paris Accord and remained active in climate diplomacy after leaving office. He sees climate change as “the biggest challenge” for present and future generations, and is treating it “as if we are at war”. With this approach, he is likely to advocate strengthening the Paris Accord.
It could happen at the UN climate summit in Glasgow next year and include sanctions against countries for non-compliance. Fears of environmental Armageddon are increasing with catastrophic hurricanes, wildfires, unprecedented melting ice, warming oceans and rising sea levels swallowing coastlines all over the planet. NASA and European data say the water will rise 26 inches by 2100, affecting hundreds of millions of people, 70 per cent in eight countries in Asia: China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Japan. China, Japan and India could therefore support strengthening the accord, supported by the European Union, always strong in advocacy. Indeed, Beijing’s latest carbon neutral target puts the Paris goal of a 1.5°C reduction this century closer within reach. Thankfully China is fighting the threat.
With the Accord strengthened, binding obligations devolve on all signatories. Trinidad and Tobago would face sanctions. On a per capita basis, we are second worldwide, behind Qatar, in carbon dioxide emissions, about 40 million tonnes annually; 30 times Barbados and more than double Kenya with 50 million people.
Our lackadaisical nation should have a special interest in supporting strong global action. Small island nations are most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Eight Pacific countries already face annihilation. NASA says 32 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean may be affected, and Wikipedia records that Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago could be the most affected with 80 per cent of the total land below sea level. Indeed, right now, Icacos, under sea level, is again flooded by high tide, bringing “mosquito misery” to citizens of the threatened Cedros peninsula, where acres have fallen to the sea over the years. Indeed our entire coastline is being ravaged. The Atlantic has claimed huge areas of Manzanilla; in Granville, 100 acres have been swallowed; our north Coast is losing “islets and caverns, sand beaches and seafront homes”; disturbing damage continues at Guayaguayare, Los Iros, Quinam and Moruga; and the Caroni swamp is now spreading onto private lands.
Other countries are building seawalls and planting mangroves to absorb water. Indonesia is building an 80-foot-high seawall to protect its capital, Jakarta. Barbados, considered “a best practice model” for the Caribbean by the IDB, has “built head-lands, break-waters, retaining walls, walkways and revetments to stabilise its shoreline and control beach erosion based on scientific data and cutting-edge technology”. Are we doing anything at all?
Will we be inspired by Britain’s “template” to fight the threat? Among other goals, Boris Johnson says he will ensure the UK has enough offshore wind capacity to power every home by 2030; turn water into energy with £500m investment in hydrogen; end the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030 by investing £2.8 billion in electric vehicles and placing charging points throughout the country; have thousands of green buses; plant 30,000 hectares of trees a year by 2025, and re-wild 30,000 football pitches’ worth of countryside to absorb carbon dioxide; invest £1 billion to make homes, schools and hospitals greener; and establish carbon capture and storage. Much for Trinidad and Tobago to emulate! Johnson says this plan will deliver net zero emissions, whilst creating thousands of new, sustainable jobs.
Indeed, almost 13 million jobs have already been created globally by renewable energy, heading for 24 million by 2030 in countries big and small. How many have we created? Latin America has become a green powerhouse, renewable capacity increasing greatly in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Argentina. Costa Rica, with five million people, gets almost 98 per cent of its electricity from renewable resources. And Caricom countries are moving: Jamaica will have 268 megawatts by 2025; Barbados, 200 by 2030; Suriname now has 189; Belize, 99; and Haiti, 62 renewable megawatts. Trinidad and Tobago is far, far behind at virtual zero. We need to stand up and fight the threat.