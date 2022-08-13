raffique shah----USE

It pains me whenever I feel it necessary to confront the race issue in my column. I see it as a waste of valuable column centimetres where those of us who have been selected by the managers and editors of newspapers to highlight and comment on matters of national importance instead find ourselves discussing drivel.

But there comes a time when columnists cannot ignore attempts by influential people in the society resorting to race, playing the race card when everything else fails them, in the hope that controversy might save them from oblivion, a fate politicians fear more than they do the hell-fire that is promised to believers and non-believers alike for the sinful lives they lead, convinced they are so clever, they can fool even the Creator.

It is in this context that I often intervene, pointing out to these charlatans and the fools who follow them that they can fool half of the population most times, but they can’t get past my gate using either the lyrics they have mastered or the innocent faces they use to mislead the masses. In my 76 years on earth I have spent 27 months in prison among criminals, accused and convicted, who most people think are the scum of society. But I have also spent 50-odd years interacting with politicians, business leaders and others deemed the cream of society. Believe me when I say I can’t think who is worse, and I am not convinced the criminals in jail are any worse than those who steal not only from the treasury, but also the soul of the nation.

National Security Minister Fitz­gerald Hinds has the propensity to get carried away by the occasion and audience-response. Emancipation Day, which did not exist (as a public holiday) until the dawn of the new millennium, has stirred up Afro-consciousness among a wide cross-section of Caribbean descendants of slaves. I was most present and active back in the day when its weekend of activities consisted mainly of speeches by pioneers such as Khafra Kambon and Eintou Pearl Springer, good drumming and chanting from Mansa Musa and other masters of the art, and showing off with pride genuine Afro-shambas (huts) built by a team led by the late Dedan Kimathi, on grounds off Mucurapo Road. Dedan is hardly remembered ­today, activities are held at the Savannah, funded heavily by Government, and many who did not see themselves as “Africans” then ­parade today in expensive ­Afro-garbs and accoutrements.

Minister Hinds, addressing the sensitive but legitimate issue of belated recognition of, and reparations for, the descendants of slaves, spoke of the visible absence of Afro-Trinis from applicants for State lands for agriculture. Good point, I thought. But how did Cabinet ministers identify Afro-Trinis from other citizens/applicants unless they applied under their adopted Afro-names? John Smith, for example, could be Indian, dougla, white or black. I recall the story—and soldiers’ stories are always a mixture of half-truths, lies and exaggeration—about the British commanding officer of the T&T Regiment, Colonel Pearce-Gould, who, having noted the overwhelming majority of Afros in the military, met with the recruiting officers, expressed his concerns, and suggested he grab any suitable Chinese applicant. There were already around five per cent Indians in the military, and one could hardly expect more.

On the day the new recruits assembled on the parade square, the frustrated CO asked the recruiting officer, ‘Where are the Chinese?’ ‘They must be here, Sir,’ responded the officer, who scanned the list, then watched the 60-odd fresh faces: not a Chinese in the formation. ‘Call the names,’ the CO ordered. Maybe, he thought, they had applied, were selected for final examinations and had withdrawn.

The Training Wing sergeant bellowed: “Take one pace forward when I call your names. Tan Wing!...” A brown African smartly stepped forward. “Fough!” This time a strapping, black African ­responded. “Ming!” A dougla. Aching! Indeterminate origin. And thus died Col Pearce-Gould’s bid to recruit Chinese by names. In T&T, people carry the strangest names. Boysie Moore-Jones, president of the sugar workers’ union who came after Basdeo Panday, is Indian, and a devoted Muslim.

So if names of applicants for State lands for agricultural purposes were the guide Minister Hinds and his colleagues used, they were destined to end up thoroughly confused. Further, if their aim was to encourage Afro-Trinis to engage in agriculture, it was a laudable goal, but conducted in a manner that could be deemed racist. You don’t use race as the determining factor in matters such as this. By all means, encourage your people to engage in food production. But ensure all applicants have a genuine interest in farming. It is a most demanding job. In fact, it’s more a “calling” than a job.

There are many young people, African, Indian and others, who are squatting and producing food off which families not just exist, but thrive. Mr Hinds will find his ­farmers in that lot.

(For Dedan.)

—Raffique Shah

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert’s 30-year project

Imbert’s 30-year project

The Finance Minister’s aggressive response to criticism of the manner in which residents of Crown Point, Tobago, were evicted on Thursday is understandable, but neither helpful nor fair.

As manager of public funds, it must be anxiety-inducing for him to watch a $1.2-billion project sitting idle as its 2022 completion date slips away, thanks to the havoc wreaked by Covid-19 and other factors, ­including land acquisition complications.

Viva La Revolución

Viva La Revolución

Readers would know that for the past 12 years of this column, I have talked about a global energy revolution, techno­logically-driven and three-­dimensional. It involves shale deposits and the development of fracking; artificial intelligence driving massive oil and gas discoveries; and phenomenal growth of renewable energy accompanied by the increasing electrification of transportation.

Delusions of dispelling dejection

Delusions of dispelling dejection

The prominent sold-out fetes this June provided precursor vibes of the 2023 Carnival season as fete goers celebrated “we outside again”.

The coming season was then loudly announced by the Tribe band launch in July, which drew large crowds behind music trucks on Ariapita Avenue. Other promoters remained at event venues, but their models were amply displayed in all forms of media.

To all the beautiful young people of T&T

My mother, the late Althea George, educator par excellence, was a prolific writer of poems which were often recited at various events by her pupils at Scarborough RC School, and later at St Nicholas Primary.

The following is one of my favourites because I well remember how it was delivered (to thunderous applause!) by one of my younger brothers, then five or six years old, at a school concert.

Obstruction politics: a disservice to T&T

In the book of Ecclesiastes 3, it is ­written that “there is a time and place for everything under the sun”.

My assumption is that it embodies a time and place for honouring commitments and doing what is right and righteous. There is also a colloquialism which Trinbagonians use to admonish others that “Joke is joke, but damn joke ain’t no joke”.

The homecoming

The homecoming

As the airplane hovered over the Northern Range, I knew I was home. I was happy but anxious-feeling. It was two and a half years since I left my country in April 2020, just before the borders closed. No one could have known the horrible Covid epidemic would bring so much sorrow to so many people.