Finding room in the little hut

What else would Peter Minshall do but make Mas with the wild rumours of his death? With characteris­tic flair, he popped up on video, having resurrected himself as the Mighty Spoiler, complete with a “stingy brim” hat, coming back from the dead as a bedbug to “bite dem young ladies, pardner”.

It was a light moment that said everything we needed to know. Peter Minshall is alive, well and, at age 81, is still making magic from the tragic. We hope that in the aftermath of the ­unfounded news, Minshall has been reminded of how much he is loved and valued by us all.