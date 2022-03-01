Do you think anyone would be held responsible for Wednesday’s nationwide power outage?
This was the question posed to newspaper readers in the days immediately after the island-wide power outage on February 16. Responses occupied the spectrum between absolute demand for personal finger pointing, and assured cynicism that there would be no accountability.
The gamut of those responses tells the story in and of themselves. They are listed hereunder as graphic illustration of our national condition:
1. No one has ever been held accountable for the mess this nation has been in since 2015.
2. Demanding answers.
3. Sad and poor. Someone must answer and lose their jobs as to how and why this occurred.
4. This was the worst outage since March 29, 2013, when power went for the whole of the night.
5. I don’t know why they wouldn’t.
6. Nah! Think they might get a raise instead.
7. We will not get answers.
8. What a joke. Has anyone been held for anything?
9. Do not start to incite any reaction to what happened on Wednesday. It not important right now.
10. No one will be held accountable for this mishap.
11. Do you all think someone will be held accountable for this action? I don’t think so. It might just happen again.
In a statement published in this newspaper on February 25, nine days after the incident, the Association of Professional Engineers of Trinidad and Tobago put the issue helpfully in broader context. It sought to shift the natural tendency for focussing on punishment of someone, to a wider examination of “engineering design, maintenance of other factors” which contributed to the initial shutdown. It said the failure of the main power plant necessitated a restart without power from any other plants, known in the trade as “black start”.
This was a term used days before the APETT statement, by one authoritative source from deep within the interstices of the country’s power generation and distribution elite.
He said built-in black start assurance never kicked in, as it was expected to. He described the existing purchase arrangements involving three separate Independent Power Producers and the main distribution entity, T&TEC. He said each of those plants has as a starting priority, a “black start machinery” whose duty it would normally be to “come up and supply power” in a situation such as the one we faced on February 16. Neither of them did.
The APETT statement has argued that the investigation should seek first to ask the question “whether engineering design, maintenance of other factors contributed to the initial power shutdown”.
My authority figure said the genesis of this incident lay in the falling of a tree onto a 220KV line. It collided with a single 12KV line. A wire was busted in the process. It was, he said, “a freak accident”. Early in the drama, one of the power-generating plants managed to get the black start feature going, and this provided power to about 1,000 customers in the deep South, but this was short-lived. With a shortage of mega-wattage among the three generating plants, they each began to lose all power one by one. A struggle ensued for hours, with one plant seeking desperately to synchronise with another. Against the best efforts of the top-level staff across the spectrum, it was not before 6 p.m. that there was a means of liveable synchronicity among them. It took another three hours before people in some parts of the country, across the integrated system, saw a restoration of their power supply.
To the extent that blaming and shaming may at all be appropriate, it has to be distributed across various political administrations. He said T&TEC ought not to be in the position it now occupies, with no power-generation capacity. He said a process had begun some five or six years ago to seek to rectify what is an operational vulnerability for the entity with which most people associate their ability to remain connected.
One issue stands out as having to be confronted, where this process is concerned. What is known in the trade as the “right of way” is critical. “Right away you seek to acquire land.” And once that gets going, land prices begin to go sky high. Compulsory acquisition therefore has to come into play. He said having been accelerated in mid-2021, a “process is under way” to put T&TEC in a better position to operate such that its power distribution capacity will not be as compromised. To the extent that so much of the power distribution remains the way it is, February 16 is always a living possibility.
In such a complex of factors, it is going to be a hard row to hoe, for the investigators to begin to lay ultimate responsibility at any set of feet, if at all. Public expectation may therefore be among the major casualties. Cynicism and disappointment may rule the day, once again. By all accounts, nevertheless, the business of the investigation is acclaimed to be in the best possible hands, given the professional esteem in which the leader of this team is held.
—Andy Johnson
is a veteran journalist.