THE spread of the massive wildfires in the Amazon has made newspaper headlines across the world. Young people read this as yet another example of our failure as their elders to preserve a sustainable home for them. This feeds into the apocalyptic vision of some but perhaps more commonly, increases their sense of anxiety and panic which we see manifesting in almost every home.
It is not hard to understand why so many young people are only prepared to make short-term decisions. Live for today right? Carpe diem and all that. We older people also have a sense of anxiety but perhaps thinking that if the world survived atomic explosions, nuclear leakages, world wars which wiped out generations and somehow survived, that we will find the means to deal with these new ravages.
At the end of the day we must live until breath becomes air and no one knows when that will be. I suspect the men who fought in the trenches and ended up on the beach at Dunkirk, surely thought that must have been the end of the world. Palestinians probably face that every day and yet they fight for life and their lives. The horrific wars between communities in Kenya and Uganda may have made the people of those countries feel like there would be no tomorrow.
I prefer to believe that the human mind and spirit are indomitable. That as individuals we must sit up, do a conscience check and see whether we are taking more from our world than we put into it and adjust accordingly.
Wildfires threaten lives all over the planet. While doing some research on global responses to such challenges I came across the term “fire ecology”. This is a scientific discipline which studies the role of fire in ecosystems, what influences their spread, their intensity and how controlled fires may actually benefit an eco-system.
The Global Fire Monitoring Centre is the institution which monitors, assesses and assists in the management of fires on a global scale. The centre has created a network to provide policy advice and facilitate science and technology transfer which allows countries who are able to seek their assistance to develop fire management policies. There are six regional centres and the closest to us is supposed to be in Brazil and Chile. This was supposed to have been set up in 2018.
I must say I was comforted to know that scientists and other environmentalists had thought ahead and had recognised that this was a problem which we may face globally and had taken steps to respond to a situation of such gravity. We must be grateful for their foresight.
The centre was started by a German who had participated in a project called Tall Timbers in the 1970s and 1980s. He used his experiences in South America to start his research into fire ecology in the global arena.
Fires in the Amazonian rain forest is not a recent phenomenon. Apparently researchers have found evidence of extreme fires as far back as 6,000 years ago. I use extreme to mean fires where the wood burns and becomes charcoal. Apparently a tree, depending on its thickness and dryness, may require up to 427 degrees Celsius to burn to charcoal. It shows you how difficult it is to fight fires of this intensity.
In Venezuela, scientists have been able to find evidence of extreme fires up to six millennia ago. In a paper published in the American Association for the Advancement of Science written by Robert Sanford, Juan Saldarriaga, Kathleen Clark, Christopher Uhl and Rafael Herrera, the earliest evidence of intense fires pre-dated any evidence of human presence.
It must mean that not all of these fires may have been ignited by man. Fires may start for any number of reasons. However, we cannot ignore the evidence that the patterns of our lives impact the environment, result in climate change and the warming and drying of the forests. As such we certainly do play a collective role in the destruction caused by these wildfires.
The Global Fire Monitoring Centre was right to recognise the need for a collective response to address this phenomenon. Just as the ODPM is organised to assist citizens when there are natural disasters such are hurricanes, tropical storms and flooding, we must be equally prepared for wildfires. How they burn and the level of destruction they spread may be affected by man’s response.
I hope that some of the students who received their CAPE results may consider fields of study related to ecology and in particular fire ecology because it seems that the field is underpopulated. This may be your way to try to save the world.
I must say though that I felt considerable sympathy for French President’s Macron’s anger with his Brazilian counterpart’s response to the fires. Brazilian President Bolsonaro first suggested that the fires had been set by NGOs which wanted to get back at him.
Then he grandly pronounced, “I used to be called Captain Chainsaw. Now I am Nero setting the Amazon aflame...”
A fine example of ignorance, both literary and otherwise.
Sophia K Chote SC is an Independent Senator