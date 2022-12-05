Long ago, in a place far away, our boss would habitually announce on Thursday afternoons that she’d be working from home tomorrow. We’d look at each other and smile, because we knew what was coming. A flurry of pointless emails before 11 a.m, then she’d disappear.
The missives contained the often unnecessary “reply to all”. Although she couldn’t be listed under the category of working parent, it was probably, in all fairness, the work/life balance that she needed. I didn’t begrudge her whatever quality time she got in lieu of actual office work.
The response of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to an erroneous report that he had been sacked, reminded me of that.
In a too-self-conscious demonstration that he was still in the job, Hinds posted to Facebook, photos of himself at his desk. A desk of organised chaos. A desk piled high with papers in files, and from which actual and productive work looked challenging. A desk, in AD 2022, without any computing device – desktop or portable.
The first thing I thought is, how does he get stuff done? I’ve no reason to doubt the minister’s work ethic – and he seems from his public utterances to be sincere and committed – but it was not the best-judged demonstration that he was still in the job and on the job.
To add to the feeling that he protesteth too much, he also posed next to the official portraits of the President, Paula-Mae Weekes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley – two actors I’ll turn to later – and himself.
The much-shared Daily Express editorial, “One rumour that should have been true”, skilfully skewered the minister.
“Not only has Hinds not delivered or even pretended to deliver, but with the Rowley administration now holding the all-time record for presiding over the highest number of murders in a single year, it seemed more than logical”, was this newspaper’s key conclusion and takeaway from the sacking that wasn’t.
Up to Sunday, 560 people had been murdered in T&T. That’s on average about 12 people killed every week. A total of 448 murders were recorded last year. The year has not yet ended, but the current number is a 25 per cent increase on all of 2021.
The numbers tell their own story, but more worrisome is the perception of many people that the wheels have come off, and bandits seem more brazen and unafraid of law enforcement. They do their thing in full view of security cameras, which are plentiful in T&T. The results of any poll on how safe people feel and how they’d rate the performances of those in charge would be unsurprising.
We have a national emergency. And national emergencies call for drastic responses. Removing the minister responsible for national security and acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob are appropriate responses. Nothing personal. That’s how accountability is meant to work.
And accountability is the issue here. In any country that truly held that as being important, both men would have been removed. Jacob had the audacity to award himself a B+ for performance in an interview with the T&T Guardian. If in the course of our education we had marked ourselves as generously as the acting Commissioner did, we’d be summa cum laude graduates, holders of multiple distinctions and scholars.
And yet, even with accountability being satisfied, the person ultimately responsible and accountable for the alarming surge in violent crime is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is the head of the National Security Council.
“The buck stops here”, read a sign on the desk of Harry Truman, US President from 1945 to 1953. Channelling Truman, responsibility for the state of national security lies with Dr Rowley. Since the PM isn’t going to fire himself and the voters don’t get to have their say on the matter for another few years, he should show that he takes accountability seriously.
I’m always cautious about conflating correlation, causation and coincidence without careful study of the factors and circumstances; but the continuing absence of substantive CoP can’t be helpful. The PM and President bear some responsibility for that. Perhaps we’d be in a better place if they’d let an imperfect constitutional process proceed without intervention.
The vacuum matters. Leadership and strategic direction matter. Gary Griffith wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, was often abrasive, got into too many petty tiffs, and was too often reflexively defensive of the alleged excesses of his men.
But he brought charisma to the role, and crucially, had the confidence of the public for a good part of his tenure. Were the badmen deterred? I don’t know, but he always let them know what time of day it was. That mattered to a public low on confidence in law enforcement.
Quick final word on the firing that wasn’t. In our competitive media, there’s a touch of schadenfreude in dinging those who get it wrong. But, “there but for the grace of God …”. Mistakes are a constant of this trade. We all make them. If we emphasise accountability, as we demand of the people we cover critically, our readers and viewers will forgive us our trespasses.
I’ve made a few mistakes over time. And had slip-ups, once unfortunately swapping vowel with consonant while reading a radio script for a “Bata Lucky Draw”.
Guardian Media’s new managing editor Barbadian Kaymar Jordon barely got her feet under the desk. Fitzygate was a baptism of sorts. Welcome to the bacchanal, KJ.
The author is a mediaconsultant,