Fixing our human rights face

The country’s Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs swiftly responded to what one report called the “damning” aspects of a US report on our human rights.
Minister Browne told a reporter the Government “welcomes and stands to benefit” from what he termed a type of “collaborative approach” in the preparation of this latest examination of our record.
Grabbing on to the positives, the minister said the report “outlined many areas in which Trinidad and Tobago’s human rights framework is strong”. He said there were areas, however, in which there is need for the Government’s attention and action.
He cited some of those areas in which he has concluded that our strengths in this regard were noted by the US examiners. These, he said, included our vaunted freedom of the press, what is referred to as our “functioning democratic political process”, the celebrated freedoms of religion and of association, and the Government’s “co-operation and responsiveness to local and external human rights groups”.
For starters, however, many of us do not accept that the media is as free as we claim it to be. People in Government, in the Opposition and in other areas of the society from which their views are held to by “validating” think otherwise. We continue to be told, repeatedly, that the private media in Trinidad and Tobago are simply the tools for the functioning of their ownerships. We are either direct agents of the controlling elites, as determined by their ownerships, or are tools to be used for pedalling the interests of the powerful.
The US report celebrated what its examiners saw as the Government’s “co-operation and responsiveness” to local and external human rights groups. At first blush, however, the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights downplays such pulpy praise. It says the report lacks in-depth analysis. It is too general, with little to no support from either data or statistics. This organisation, based in Port of Spain, has its own story to tell, about getting respectable responses for the Government on a wide range of issues it has sought to bring to public attention.
Principal among these has been the ongoing issue of drawing attention to what is held as atrocious conditions under which prison inmates continue to be held in penal institutions. A separate side issue to this is the complex of fractured protocols attending to those persons held at the state’s Immigration Detention Centre. For many, it represents the barest differentials between such provisional detention, and the penal institutions for persons doing “time”. A single individual, one Tommy Chan Sun, announced months ago, his decision to seek assistance from the British High Commission in Port of Spain to address what he sees as the continued unhealthy, undignified further dehumanising prison conditions.
Just one of the CCHR’s grouses to this point, has been what it saw as a struggle to get respectful attention from the State in the appointment of a new Inspector of Prisons. It has challenged the assertion by the current National Security Minister that somehow the process for requesting access to persons doing time was flawed.
From where it sits, and from its own postures on matters critical to the US assessment, the CCHR is just one of those “local and external human rights groups” identified in the US report that will challenge the following conclusion.
The report cited what it said was the Government’s “co-operation and responsiveness” to local and external human rights groups. It took the word of “some non-government organisations” on the critical point that the Government used the “antiquated Sedition Act” to limit free speech, in the case of Watson Duke and the Maha Sabha.
It concluded, further, “no law limits participation by women or members of minority groups in the political process. Is that where this particular issue ought to rest, though? Those groups working for genuine gender equality and for effective “people participation” would vote no.
Overall, however, it seems critical to wonder on what basis did the minister think it strategic to respond with such alacrity, that he would set about fixing those things that, in the Government’s view, are in need of repair. He gives the impression, simply based on his earnest, real-time response, that this is significant.
Minister Browne also doesn’t say, however, which of those areas of darkness on this agenda he pledges to address, and in what timeframe.
The US report praised the Government for taking steps to identify, investigate and punish officials who committed human rights abuses, and for engaging in corruption. It noted gloomily, though, that “impunity persisted, because of open-ended investigations and the generally slow pace of the judicial process”.
Such a conclusion just happens to have come in precisely the same hour in which the Prime Minister wagged an ominously angry finger in the face of the “judicial process” on this very front. Is Minister Browne planning to “go there” on his own or in concert with others in the Cabinet?
—Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist