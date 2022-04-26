Fixing our human rights face

With dry season showers already triggering enough flash flooding to tie up traffic and disrupt public activity, we should be concerned about what lies ahead when the wet season officially begins in about a month’s time.

Chastened by experience, even the normally gung-ho Minister of Works, Rohan Sinanan, was cautious when asked by San Juan/ Barataria MP Saddam Hosein if his constituents would be spared flooding this year: “I can do as much as I can do, but I am not God,” Sinanan responded.