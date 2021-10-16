The virus started small but has taken lives and wrecked economies, changing the way we live forever. Even though “Operation Warp Speed” delivered vaccines way ahead of schedule in December 2020, many met this news with great scepticism, and still do up to today. Here, we have had a pivotal moment with the Judiciary’s announcement that the enabling legal notice that dealt with our Police Commissioner’s acting appointment was flawed. The trouble is that we appear to treat the declaration as though it was the virus, when it ought to be greeted as the vaccine. Our Judiciary held the line. We should rejoice.
The courageous Justice Nadia Kangaloo drew the line on incompetence and self-obsession, which had enveloped us like a fog, creating distrust. She faced down the insidious initial challenge from Anand Ramlogan that sought to cast aspersions on her impartiality. She then boldly schooled all. President Paula-Mae Weekes had, on August 13, written to the Police Service Commission, noting the deficiency of the legal notice.
The morphing storyline about the President’s behaviour is curious at best. Unable to chew gum and walk, many should not have freely dispensed advice and threats. It was malice at work. It is the height of audacity to call on President Weekes to resign, when one has exhibited abysmal judgment in selecting many ministers (and sundry other appointees), requiring annual “realignments”! “Superfluous” can be applied to many today.
The praise for Kangaloo J will not wipe away the shame. Long before Anand came Dave Persad, the outcast from both political parties. More clear-sighted than either Al-Rawi or Kawalsingh, he called notice to a train wreck waiting to happen. How did all the esteemed lawyers in Parliament not see this? Simple.
We have schoolboys in our Parliament. They fight imaginary wars for the sake of theatre and ignore the reality of distressed citizens. Like children, they lie by telling the truth. When asked about completing homework, affirming that you have done the math provides neither context nor answers, but misleads. The Opposition Leader and the Chief Whip misled; they did not do the budget homework, but attempted to deflect attention by pointing to the President. They did not pity a struggling nation, pincered by job losses and rising costs of living.
The Opposition Leader and Dr Moonilal forgot the lesson that then-Prime Minister Patrick Manning taught them in the 2006 budget debate collapse. “...the Government proposes its position; then Hon Members opposite give us their alternative, you examine what the Government has to say; they tear it apart if they feel that it is not worthy of further consideration or if they are able to identify flaws in what the Government has had to say, and then they make alternative proposals so that we could get some kind of idea of what they would have done in similar circumstances and so that the national community, having alternatives available to them can now decide, well I prefer this rather than that, and therefore I would support this group rather than that group. That is how the debate goes...” After five days of Committee meetings, they slink away, we remain disadvantaged, and their Barrackpore constituents are still distressed. More fires will burn because they did not do their job. They did not hold the Government accountable.
Mr Al-Rawi is the ignoble descendant of Lionel Seukeran, who recounted in his autobiography (Mr Speaker, Sir, 2006 p258) examining every detail in The Representation of the People Bill (1961). Then, Clause 60 was discussed at 3.50 a.m.! After Section 34, all our parliamentarians still refuse to do the work. Thank God for President Weekes, who did not budge in our moment of controversy, unlike another personage.
As a nation, we enjoy being conned. The sweet-talking man of many uniforms, Gary Griffith, seduced two successive prime ministers. Both ejected military men, Sandy and Dillon, with superior credentials, for him. We turned a blind eye to human rights violations, believing that crimes would be solved. It never worked. How much longer should we wait for the resolution of the Chandler case? Crime continues as it has done for more than a decade—short respites punctuating long, murderous binges. At least Dr Rowley has the cojones to correct his error.
Our civil service buckled under the weight of incompetent officials. The 2014 Police Service Commission report clearly stated the applicable constitutional 2006 processes. Why the bumble? We choose to minimise the importance of institutional knowledge and competence, exemplified by the character and legacy of Barsotti, Alleyne and the Rampersads. Political incompetents can frighten insecure civil servants into acting in improper ways. Never forget the civil service reshuffle on the eve of the 2013-14 budget! Unless we restore the capacity to collect data and analyse it, our most devoted public servants will continue to struggle to assist us. Our civil service must be tenured and chosen on merit, not political patronage.
Professional competence was the bulwark protecting our institutions. While others failed, thank God we had true patriots. We need to teach civics in schools again. It may be our only hope! Let’s celebrate this small win! Others may refuse to take this vaccine, but without it, our democracy will die.