As soon as Farley Augustine (Farley) and the majority of other Tobago House of Assembly members, who were elected as candidates of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to govern Tobago, made their declarations of independence from the PDP last week, some urgent enquiries were sent to me.
The enquiries were directed as to the effect of these declarations of independence on the existing Tobago House of Assembly (THA): “Is it lawful? Is it constitutional? Do they have to resign? Do the declarations trigger fresh THA elections?” These enquiries were soon followed by demands of commentators and others that Farley and his colleagues do “the morally and ethically right thing” and go back to the THA polls.
However two larger questions arise: What is and where do we locate the moral or ethical standard to which Farley and his colleagues must be held? When will we understand that in our politics the principal dynamic when public dissatisfaction makes a Peoples National Movement (PNM) Government vulnerable, whether nationally or in Tobago, is the formation of unholy alliances, exemplified by the now dissolved alliance of Farley and Watson Duke?
These unholy alliances are founded without defined objectives other than gaining power and they usually contain more inflated egos that can fit in a political hard-bargaining room. These alliances generally split and fail.
Our political contests are a ritual wrestling match by two major groups for the votes of those who sometimes overcome traditional loyalties and switch their vote. These contests do not have much policy content They are image driven. That is why the late, great Lloyd Best described the once landslide winning but long defunct National Alliance for Reconstruction as “a pick-up side”.
To apply that to the Tobago situation, Farley and Duke picked up each other and drew enough persons into believing that they were an option to better governance instead of the usual limited objective of “our turn to get and distribute the goodies”, like the massive pre-election road paving contracts and free trips, such as the one for a dance troupe and entourage to Brooklyn’s West-Indian American Day carnival.
Allegations of corruption and racially infused phrases are the main trade of Trinidad and Tobago politics. Barely a few squeaks of condemnation of crude behaviour come from those outside the day to day political gayelle, including the leaderships in the church, professional and business communities.
Where is the outcry about moral and ethical standards against the political putrefactions of race and rant? Public figures rarely have to apologise for an offensive mistake or misrepresentation, let alone resign as demanded of Farley and his cohort.
Partying in breach of his country’s Covid regulations contributed to a Prime Minister of the United Kingdom recently losing his office. Did we have Ministers of Government attending a big-shot function when gatherings were prohibited under our Covid regulations and yet remain in office? Why is it ethically permissible to use the phrase “cockroaches”, which smears some of the most culturally productive urban areas?
In a few weeks we have moved from disastrous flooding to confirmation in the Ayers-Caesar case of a “colossal misstep” in the judicial appointments system. I am not picking up for Farley. He is operating in an environment that is not likely to apply sanctions even to those responsible for colossal missteps. It useless therefore to obsess over the THA declarations of independence. It is just another passing cloud causing flash-flood political indignation, which will eventually subside.
Of greater interest is what are the intended practical measures of each of the political contenders, such as those required to bring long term flood relief and better judicial administration.
What is the plan for reform of the education system, frustration within which drives youth down anti-social pathways? What is the plan to support the panyards as places of supplemental nurturing for at-risk youth and to employ pan music as a cure-violence tool?
Meanwhile, the Watkins report on community recovery remains concealed. Yes, its repetitious to complain periodically about this suppression but at this critical time where is the report and what does it say? Perhaps it will reveal politically unpalatable descriptions of how the established status quo has failed certain communities.