Following Colombia’s wind of change

On July 20, the Embassy of Colombia commemorated 213 years of independence. Between the speeches by Ambassador William Bush and Reita Toussaint, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, the theme was consistent: regional cooperation redounds to the benefit of all.
This theme was candidly broad, so to ensure greater specificity I’ll focus on one area where stronger ties with Colombia can be mutually beneficial, now and for future generations to come. It concerns wind energy.
Discussions about a national turn toward wind energy have recently resurfaced. At the July 23-27 Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) engineering and procurement conference and exhibition, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales confirmed T&TEC will commence “extensive wind generation testing... on at least four sites in Trinidad identified as having high potential for wind power”. The intention is promising but at some point, we may need to look beyond T&TEC and toward international energy companies to jumpstart our wind transition.
Given the many challenges faced by T&TEC, particularly when it comes to renewables, relying on the State-owned utility company does not bode well for our transition to wind technology. As noted by an Express Business report last year, T&TEC’s business plan for the period 2022-2026 is aware of its debt load. Among the many challenges identified by the utility commission is a threat posed by renewable energy such as solar and wind, which jeopardises the commission’s traditional form of purchasing, transmitting and distributing power.
Another challenge noted in the business plan concerns forex. Compounding the reduced availability of forex is the need to attract capital for wind power development. If private energy companies are the answer to our energy solution, we’ll need to be able to assure them that they will be paid for wind electricity in USD. Before we get to the point of wind-generated electricity, however, there is the matter of wind turbine infrastructure. One alternative—according to Khan, et al (2017)—to the more expensive steel towers is to use locally manufactured precast concrete towers for wind turbine generators rather than using imported steel towers.
The advantages of concrete over steel do not stop at forex. Concrete towers are better suited to the weather conditions of the islands and have greater load-bearing capacities. Last year, Colombia granted Nordex, a German wind turbine manufacturer, the licence to install 63 wind turbines, all of which would be constructed locally.
Even with the proper infrastructure in place, there’s still the issue of policy. The lack of an overarching wind energy policy was noted in the May 2023 European Union-funded study, “Setting the path for Wind Energy Generation in Trinidad and Tobago”. Specifically, the study’s recommendation for a properly articulated renewable energy policy that would “create an enabling environment for the deployment of renewable energy technologies” points to the importance of a coherent legislative agenda to guide our energy transition away from oil and natural gas.
It is in the area of policy and practice that Colombia can offer a way forward.
Colombia has arguably been at the forefront of the energy transition in Latin America. With its feet firmly planted in the ground—or rather in the air, the South American energy powerhouse is now seeking to expand its influence in the Caribbean.
A major driver of Colombia’s wind power is attributed to its Offshore Wind Roadmap—a 2022 study that was commissioned by the government of Colombia. The study led to a national legal framework that granted “temporary occupation permits” to international companies such as Nordex and Enel for the development of offshore wind projects on its Caribbean coastline.
The viability of offshore wind farms to Colombia’s energy transition is evidenced by its offshore wind legislation which is not only considered the most advanced in Latin America, but is comparable to that used in Spain. Other policy documents such as the Energy Transformation Mission, the Hydrogen Roadmap, the Roadmap for the Incorporation of Offshore Wind Energy, the National Energy Plan 2020-2050 (PEN) and the National Electric Mobility Strategy (ENME) have made Colombia into a regional leader in energy transition.
As much as we can learn from Colombia’s success in wind power, we can also learn from its shortcomings. When it comes to Colombia’s wind power generation, not everything is a breeze. Earlier this year, Enel, an Italian green energy company, was forced to suspend the construction of a wind farm on Colombia’s north coast after ongoing protests by local Indigenous communities.
Whether or not we have this same problem, one thing is almost guaranteed: the increasing number of offshore wind farms being installed will impact and restructure our marine ecosystem.
Just as Colombia has become the leader in wind energy throughout Latin America, Dr Alan Lowdon, a British professor in practice at Durham University’s Energy Institute, believes Trinidad can become a leader throughout the Caribbean in the same way that we once were in oil and gas. But that time has passed.
Last Friday, Energy Minister Stuart Young confirmed that one of our major upstream natural gas suppliers as the Point Lisas Industrial Estate was forced to shut down. And, if the failed Dragon Gas deal with Venezuela is anything to go by, a transition to green energy such as wind power cannot come soon enough. Colombia could be a useful case study to aid our transition.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.