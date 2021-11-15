In years gone by we’ve heard much about “economic diplomacy” and many are still confused about the implications of inviting foreign country partners to fundamentally influence our healthcare, transport, energy, water, trade and other infrastructure.
The year 2021 will be remembered for “vaccine diplomacy”. Sentiment analyses of social media and international media coverage suggest that where vaccines go, influence may follow.
The upcoming reality may be “food diplomacy” for the developing world. Climate change, turmoil in international food markets, global logistics challenges, rising consumer demand in the developed world and among the most populous nations with purchasing power, export strategies revisited to build internal food supplies, cost and availability, foreign exchange pressure and several other factors creates the environment for another type of pandemic.
These conversations and issues affect everyone. It is not only a problem for farmers, fisherfolk, coastal communities or those living in the low-lying areas of our country. So distant are we from understanding the issues, politicians in Trinidad and Tobago mock families who supposedly build houses on river banks and farmers who raise crops on swampland.
Over the last five years (2014-2018), where ITC data is available, food and agriculture products represent an annual average of 18.63 per cent of total Caricom imports or US$5.33 billion.
Trinidad and Tobago’s (2014-2018) total imports averaged US$7.65 billion. Food and agriculture products imported are estimated to be US$ 959 million annually or 13.2 per cent of total imports.
Today, international headlines inform of sharp increases in commodity prices. From cars to clothing, the cost of living has jumped for US consumers since the economy reopened. Average meat prices have risen unusually sharply with beef up 17 per cent since December 2020, bacon by 17 per cent and fresh fish 10.6 per cent. Recently the Chinese government urged people to keep stores of basic goods in case of emergencies, though it assured them there were sufficient supplies after some panic-buying.
Repeatedly since the start of this pandemic I’ve urged that we must maintain a sense of urgency and crisis about food security in Trinidad and Tobago. While there may be prompting and anecdotal statements in the public domain, the general mood and thrust is absent in our national discourse. Covid-19 has laid bare our food import dependency and reminded policymakers of the need to do more, and look closer into this very important sector and industry at all levels.
In the short-run as net real disposable income falls, policymakers and administrators need to ensure that the social safety nets are responsive, that persons of differing socio-economic circumstances do not fall below the minimum living standard and that any such measure is not abused.
People on the ground are contemplating the cost of feeding their families sufficiently. Current availability should not mask the underlying issues and future access. We have to pay attention to agriculture and food production in this country, and start food security planning to avoid price, production, and market volatility resulting in a food chain crisis. Our continued failure and sluggishness to engage and address these issues puts Trinidad and Tobago, and other Caricom members – more than 18 million people – in an awkward and exposed position in those dynamics.
A major pitch, omitted by our leaders at the COP26 Glasgow Climate Change Conference, is that we need a fighting chance to feed ourselves, fairly. Resourcing such a task should have been on the lips of the developing and vulnerable nations.
Climate change impacts on land-based agriculture are visible and perhaps we have become complacent and indifferent to the challenges it poses to food production.
Warmer oceans not only has more energy to damage coastal infrastructure, fish landing sites and communities but it causes declining productivity of our aquatic food sources, severity of sargassum seaweed and other similar issues, loss of fish habitats, coral bleaching, ocean acidification and sea level rise.
Longer, more dangerous fishing trips fuelled by rising costs, duration or distance to secure food and livelihoods for our population puts this form of food and nutrition out of the hands of many who need it the most.
Crop farmers require more inputs – water, labour, agro-chemicals for pest and disease proliferation, changing practice (crop rotation, irrigation, shade, and other use of technology) similar to livestock farmers whose management of animals in the changing weather becomes more challenging without appropriate extension support, inputs and financing,
Both farmers and fisherfolk are therefore caught on a treadmill of having to produce more for less, a situation where they need higher prices to survive while consumers want lower prices. The trade-off, unfortunately for us, is sometimes quality, quantity, lack of diversity of locally produced foods in its natural environment, and agricultural and food safety practices.
These, added to the perennial unaddressed issues, are threatening the feasibility of conventional food production on this small island developing state. The underlying issues appear to escape the national development planning agenda such as dehydration and flooding of foodcrop areas, unexplained decline in productivity and possible crop failure, market failure, praedial larceny, competition from imported equivalents, rising cost of inputs and total cost of production by extension, the rising cost of marketing, transport and failing infrastructure both on- and off-farm, diseases and pests such as the Giant African Snail, locusts and other market and economic factors such as household income levels, decline in restaurant, tourism and food service demand and market price volatility to list a few.
Changing rainfall patterns, most evidently and easily understood as climate change to the average person, may be beyond the usual handling capacity of the national drainage systems; in addition to the other perennial challenges, it suggests that we may be entering an era of losing the ability to feed ourselves and therefore demands that we raise the issues of food, agriculture, and climate change on the national development agenda.