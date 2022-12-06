(Football) friends for life

THE Vic Old Boys and Friends have been watching the FIFA World Cup together since 1974.

The 2022 edition is the 13th during that time span, if anyone is counting. So one or two of them are worried about what shape they’ll be in when 2026 rolls around and USA, Canada and Mexico are the hosts.

Four years after Pele, Rivellino, Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto and company lit up the Azteca in Mexico City in 1970, the Vic Boys have seen from Johan Cruyff to Franz Beckenbauer, Mario Kempes to Zico, Maradona to Paolo Rossi, Zinedine Zidane to Ronaldo (the real one, according to die-hard Brazil fan Quincy), Xavi to Thomas Muller, Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric to Kylian Mbappe.

A few of the Boys were lucky enough to make it in person to Germany in 2006 to cheer on the Soca Warriors, and Rocky, Rufus and Crab were in Brazil in 2014 when the Copa Mundial returned to the real home of football, which didn’t work out too well for the Samba Boys, but that’s another story.

Four years after Vladimir Putin got his chance to host, thanks to Sepp Blatter, Jack Warner and most of the FIFA executive committee, billions have now turned their eyes to Qatar, which was graciously given the rights to put on the greatest show in sport by the same EXCO which granted Putin’s wishes.

And so far—but for the sad plight of migrant workers, the LGBTQ community, and all beer drinkers—it has been going quite nicely, with more than its share of scintillating skill on display, mixed in with major upsets and two of the big guns (perennial favourites Brazil and defending champions France) asserting their authority.

Here at home, the highlights have been Rocky’s stew pork, red beans and callaloo (actually, his wife Kathleen cooked it, but he tried to steal the kudos) at the Glencoe Maracana in the opening week, when Brazil stepped on to the turf for their first game.

And the usual rabble rousers, who make the most noise when the pulling of the 32 teams from the hat is held, have been strangely quiet after they got Brazil and Argentina amongst the various $20, $50 and $100 pots.

Cries of “bobol” were thrown their way after those luck-of-the-draw selections, instead of the other way around as in years past when the organisers of such friendly sideline wagers are the most abused and vilified.

But it’s all part of the ritual that rolls around every four years and unites the global football family, Trinidad and Tobago fans never forgetting the reception they and the national team received in T&T’s first foray at the World Cup, feted by the hosts and lauded by supporters of every other competing nation, including our Swedish, English and Paraguayan opponents.

And the Vic Boys have gone from watching it on an old Curtis Mathes box TV in Diego Martin all those years ago, when West Germany edged the Netherlands in the ’74 final, to the best flat screen available--once it’s at the right discount.

Of course, being in Trinidad, several of the Boys are Brazil supporters, including Pappy, who went from backing Argentina to jumping on the Brazilian bandwagon, and we’re still trying to figure out how you go from one arch-rival to the next.

They’re the sad Germans in Shrimp and Andrew, the latter it is alleged abandoned the Netherlands after they lost back-to-back finals; and a couple who root for France or Italy, who somehow haven’t been to the World Cup since 2014; while Boo has dealt with the disappointment of being an England fan and no longer gets his hopes up too high.

Boo has a word of warning for the Brazilians, though, because he has a small punt on The Selecao to lift the trophy for the first time since 2002...and he’s a bit of a blight.

But how could you not fancy the chances of Tite’s squad, good enough to field two outstanding starting XIs at this World Cup?

Art connoisseurs go to the Louvre to view the Mona Lisa while football fans go to wherever Brazil are in action to see how football should be played, with a swagger and joie de vivre.

There’s a yellow glow coming off the television screen when Brazil are on show, as it was at the Lusail Iconic Stadium that Thursday when they took on Serbia and Richarlison added his name to his country’s football folklore with an exquisite overhead kick to secure the points.

He’s just one of a collection of superstars, including Neymar, who lost some of his fans four years ago in Russia with his over-dramatic rolling around when tackled, but he can reclaim them this time around.

Unfortunately, the ankle injury he sustained against Serbia kept him out of Brazil’s other first-round games. And although there may be those who say the side would be better off without him, the majority would have surely loved seeing Neymar back in the line-up on Monday against South Korea, adding that extra touch of magic.

There are so many other scenarios still to be played out over the next week and a half, which could culminate with Brazil ­facing France in the final on December 18.

But Messi, Modric, Harry Kane and a host of others will be out to put paid to that prediction and stake their claim to the 2022 World Cup.

Hang on for the ride!

—Author Marlon Miller is an ‘Express’ news editor.

Caricom's duty to the Haitian people

Confronting the death penalty

Hardcore Musk

No threats; review the act

Driving hazard in Freeport, Couva

Please have the relevant department check the roads in and around Freeport and Couva. These roads are in dire need of repair.

Due to the traffic, the large trailers and other large transport vehicles use roads not designed for this type of traffic.

This includes, but is not limited to, the roads from Freeport Mission Road west to the Main Road, from Balmain Road west along Camden Road across the Main Road west to the Exchange Road, then to the estate, through Roystonia to the Exchange Road.

There are also two subsidiary roads that lead north from Couva to Chaguanas which assist residents in avoiding some of the traffic heading into Port of Spain. The Caroni Savannah Road is also in poor condition.

These large, heavy transport vehicles are also passing through the residential roads of Roystonia and causing major damage.

The result is a number of roads that are hazards to regular vehicles on the best of days.

The holes are deep and numerous; aligning one’s car seems a waste of time and money. I invite other commuters to add their concerns, as I am certain there are others who have had the same experiences as myself.

I thank you, Minister, for your attention.

Annie Downie

Roystonia, Couva

