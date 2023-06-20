For disaster management’s sake

We’re still in June and there have been wildfires throughout Canada, storms and tornadoes in the southern states in America, tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in West India, and severe flooding already across parts of South Trinidad.
Natural disasters aren’t just becoming more intense worldwide, they are also becoming more frequent.
In addition to the torrential rainfall experienced this month, we’ve also seen a freak windstorm blow off roofs, knock down trees and create landslides. It’s time we begin expanding the parameters of just the rainy or even hurricane season and start calling it disaster season.
Although we can’t control the weather or its effects, we can at least control our preparedness in order to mitigate the impacts of disasters. But, if we can agree that flooding is a natural disaster just like hurricanes, then why is our disaster prevention not as attentive to its wide-ranging consequences?
Last week saw yet another round of flooding across parts of South Trinidad, with Penal, Barrackpore, Woodland and Moruga being the hardest hit communities. The scenes were all too familiar. But they shouldn’t be.
Among the things we have, rather unfortunately, come to expect during periods of flooding such as impassable roads, property damage and loss of crops and livestock, interviews with residents revealed something curious: some acknowledged flooding is always likely in their area—the giveaway is in the word “flood-prone”. Others were surprised the flood came earlier than usual in this year’s hurricane season. Both attitudes toward the most recent flooding disaster underscore key flaws in our flood disaster management plan.
At the individual and community levels, we need to take evacuation protocols more seriously. This applies particularly to those who knowingly reside in flood-prone areas. Thankfully, no lives were lost to flooding this time unlike the previous year when, in separate incidents, Theresa Lynch and Annan Boysie were involved in fatal flood-related incidents.
To prevent anymore loss of life to flooding, it could be as simple as evacuating the area. This might be easier said than done when residents’ property and homes are at stake. However, as outlined in every regional corporation’s emergency response or disaster management plan, the mayor or chair has the authority to issue a local state of emergency and, if necessary, order evacuation of the community. While these should only be used as a last resort, residents should understand that for any impending disaster, their safety, not property, is the number one priority.
Of course, evacuation has to be communicated by officials with agility, clarity and reliability. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has much work to do in this regard starting with the Disaster Ready app. I was impressed when I found out such an app existed, and even on Apple’s App Store! Reality quickly set in when I followed the download instructions. I’ll save you a similar disappointment by saying the page I was redirected to is now defunct.
We have an obvious problem with our disaster management plan when the major organisation for disseminating information on disaster preparedness advertises a non-existent app. During the time that it takes the ODPM to sort out this glaring problem—and I hope it is sorted out as soon as possible—they can continue to provide text updates to mobile phones, as done in previous years.
One resident from Debe pointed out: “There was no weather report. We just see the rain falling and last night [June 11] was water.” While there were, in fact, weather reports on the impending floods, a comprehensive disaster management plan has to ramp up communication during these times by providing multiple weather reports to ensure the message is not lost. To complement the weather reports, other forms of communication need to be utilised, such as a functional mobile app and mobile text updates.
The burden cannot fall solely on the ODPM to provide an effective disaster management plan. Communication from authorities will only ensure the message is out. What we do with that message will ultimately determine the extent of the impact. A major shift that needs to take place involves our culture of complacency. This culture can be dated back to the “curfew parties” of my mother’s generation during the 1990 attempted coup. Culture is embedded in a society because, more recently, the inability to grasp the importance of disaster management emerged in the various “zesser parties” held during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The wide-ranging effects of flooding are clear. Some pupils couldn’t write their exams. In Oropouche South Trace, a poultry farmer reported the loss of approximately 3,000 full-grown chickens. For now, those directly unaffected by the floods might say this is a “them” problem; but when demand for poultry exceeds supply, leading to a price hike, then suddenly the flooding becomes an “our” problem. Disaster management, therefore, must be our concern.
A revamped flood disaster management plan has to account for the larger context of climate change-induced bizarre weather patterns. To match the increasingly aggressive and earlier occurrences of natural disasters, our disaster preparedness must be equally aggressive and proactive.
With a local government election on August 14, certain communities can look forward to the box drains and patched-up potholes that are typical of an election season. Long term, however, we need a sustainable disaster management plan that involves taking evacuation seriously, communicating weather forecasts in multiple ways and changing our culture of complacency.
—The author is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.