Kiel Taklalsingh

Kiel Taklalsingh

The National Security Minister’s recent unrestrained language and conduct towards judges and unjustified criticisms of their judicial functions constitute an impermissible trespass into judicial territory.

I remind him, only fools rush in where angels fear to tread.

The minister’s first expedition saw him openly question the exercise of a judge’s discretion to visit a prison facility. Arguably, every judicial officer should undertake such a visit because most of them may be called upon to either imprison persons or award compensation for wrongful imprisonment.

The court’s order to do so was made with the full participation of the Attorney General’s office, which has constitutional responsibility for all State organs. If there was a legitimate concern, then the law prescribes a process of appeal by which the Attorney General could have challenged the order.

The judge, commendably, by way of public statement, fiercely defended his independence and the provenance of his unchallenged order.

Disturbingly, however, the administrative arm of the Judiciary, in an act that would have made Pavlov’s dog blush, published a statement which, in my view, was designed to temper and undermine the judge’s stout defence of his order and discretion. It seems that bells were rung when the minister was chastised, and intellectual salivation came forth to mount an unrealistic defence of the minister’s conduct.

Even the infamous short memory of Trinbagonians had not yet forgotten the minister’s conduct when his second incursion into judicial affairs occurred with his now infamous criminals-have-friends-in-the-Judiciary statement.

On this occasion, the Judiciary issued a statement which reminded me of something my old QRC cricket coach, Mr Rex Duherst, used to tell me: “You don’t pet bad bowling, you punish it.” The minister’s delivery was bad, wayward and ill-directed. It deserved a Phil Simmons crashing square cut; instead, we got what could best be described as a tepid response.

What is required in a functioning democracy is mutual respect between the Executive and the Judiciary. Nolan LJ expressed it best in the famous constitutional case of M v Home Office: “...the courts will respect all acts of the executive within its lawful province, and... the executive will respect all decisions of the courts as to what its lawful province is”.

Public hostility and subversive conduct towards judges must never be tolerated. Our judges exist to guard our fundamental rights. They provide an invaluable public service by settling disputes civilly, thereby preventing the disintegration of civility (where the resolution of dispute becomes a violent contest of crude force).

These actions of the minister served no useful purpose. They were retaliatory in nature, unprofessional, and require an immediate course correction. And that beckons an even more pertinent question: who or how is it to be corrected?

It is unlikely that the Honourable Prime Minister will act; he has not seen it fit to replace the minister, who has been ineffective in curbing crime. The Judiciary can do no more than it has done, and the electorate will have to endure another two years before it has its say.

It seems we are fast becoming a country of ordinary people. I do not mean ordinary in the sense that we have failed to achieve excellence; it is a more dangerous type of “ordinary”, where we are consumed with our insular interests and are afraid to challenge what is wrong or stand up for what is right.

It is the condition that Christopher Browning wrote about in his book, Ordinary Men, which describes the psychosis of collective indifference towards the atrocities in Nazi Germany.

I remain a firm believer in the power of people to effect change. There is much that divides our population, but the defence of our judges is a common cause which should catalyse a robust rebuke of the minister’s actions.

It would be remiss of me not to mention the recent appointment of silk and congratulate all the new appointees. The status of senior counsel can be used for many things; you may increase your fees, you may sit in the front row of court, you will be heard before others. Enjoy the trappings.

May I respectfully remind you that the true purpose of that station is to provide leadership to our profession; a profession that has a wider obligation to society to defend the rule of law, educate the population of its rights, and speak against oppression.

Let us see how you fare.

—Author Kiel Taklalsingh is an attorney-at-law.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Understanding legitimacy

Understanding legitimacy

When a public official who has undoubted legal power exercises that power, a question of the legitimacy of the exercise of that power can arise. Legitimacy concerns the exercise of legal power in a manner that is appropriate and justifiable and does not otherwise disturb the public conscience.

Our governments love to exercise maximum leadership and, in the words of Mighty Sparrow, “let no damn dog bark”. However, we remain intelligent people grounded in common sense. We therefore have crises of legitimacy whenever the Government fails to convince us of the cleanliness of the acts or omissions that disturb the public conscience.

Not so fast, Mr AG

Not so fast, Mr AG

The Government is doing itself and the public a complete disservice by rushing to introduce far-reaching legislative changes without the benefit of thorough research, analysis and consultation.

An immediate example is the Trial by Judge Alone Bill, 2023, which attempts to disband jury trials for all capital and non-capital indictable matters except in cases where the accused asks to be tried by judge and jury. If passed into law, these persons who request jury trial will have a smaller panel of nine jurors instead of the current 12 .

Is what we go put

Is what we go put

While members of Parliament on both sides of the divide debated, argued and almost came to blows over a relatively minor issue—in this case, the supplementary appropriation bill—they could not see the herd of elephants in the House, not one in a room, set to stampede, demanding an equitable place on Earth.

Brian Lara’s call

Brian Lara’s call

Hurt by the murder of a childhood friend in the village where they grew up, Brian Lara, writing from India, says “it pains me to see what was once this most beautiful village, with cocoa and orange estates lining its outskirts, crumble under the burden of crime and relentless violence”.

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

More than half our population did not experience the ravages of the 1988 International Monetary Fund (IMF) intervention. This group likely does not pay attention to the news reports on the Article IV consultations. They do not know that the Public Services Association’s 1988 membership was savaged and subsidies were slashed. They may not be aware that year saw the introduction of a 15-per cent VAT even while there was the non-implementation of a six-per cent award granted by the Industrial Court.

Deterrence, then reform

There was a time when letters to the editor would have been basically about roads and drains, noisy neighbours and bad drivers, the odd cases of violence and murder, some current issues, inter alia, all being the offshoot of normal human interaction in our daily lives.