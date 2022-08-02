For Joel, Noel and Israel

On June 27, 2020, police officers working in the east Morvant area stopped a car with three men inside. In an incident which captured national attention and which continues to be flashpoint for police exercises in some communities across the country, the three men in the car which was moving along Juman Drive were killed. For some in the community, it is important to remember their names. Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton.
Film footage from the incident established that the police action was essentially unprovoked.
This incident saw a massive show of protest. Angry young men and women from communities particularly around the northern and eastern outskirts of the capital city reacted in fury. They blocked roads, set fires, and generally expressed their outrage over what they saw as unjustified action by the forces of law and order.
Authority figures at the time claimed they had prevented what could have been a worse outcome. They had intelligence about what was afoot, they said, and they moved tactically to prevent it from getting out of hand. The then-Minister of National Security said there was information to suggest that such protest action was the result of orders from persons who paid for its staging.
Nobody has since been known even to have been questioned in relation to this claim about protesting for a price. This allegation, however, continues to be featured in official narratives in the face of anger and frustration among the country’s urban youth, in the main. Scores of those angry youth were arrested and slapped with the charges normally associated with causing a disturbance. Lived experience holds firmly that in the majority of cases, these matters will ultimately run their course, without substantial outcome.
Seeking, nevertheless, to find its way around alienation among urban youth, the Government moved to set up what became known as a Community Recovery Plan. It was headed by the respected social scientist and organisational change tactician L Anthony Watkins. After months of discussions and community interactions in relevant districts, the committee submitted a report, fuelled with purpose-driven proposals for the revival of hope and optimism in target communities. Its broad appeal to parties of interest is framed around four overall objectives—Community Pride and Ownership; Social Support and Cohesion; Human Development; and Business and Economic Development.
The platform for the exercise was pitched under a tent calling on those involved, equally as for those to whom it was intended, to “Reimagine, Reinvest and Recover”.
Justice to the work and the manner in which it was approached require some attention, from any and all who may be interested.
“Framing the dimensions of Community Recovery” was the philosophical starting point. This involved agreement on such imperatives to: provide an operational definition of Community Recovery; provide a planning and activity focus for the Community Recovery Committee; be an instrument for aligning stakeholder interests with community recovery; be a template for designing the research component of community recovery; and be the basis for reporting on the work of the CRC.
Community Pride and Ownership, Social Support and Cohesion; Human Development and Business and Economic Development are at the core.
Some of the ambitions to be met in this regard: promotion and celebration of the community, its history, its culture, its roots and contribution to national development. Individual success stories and Community Successes; Infrastructural Development; Reciprocal Perceptions and Attitudes; Inclusion and Access to Opportunities.
Under Social Cohesion, attention was called for in such areas as Family Structure, Stability and Efficacy; Mentorship and Leadership; Community Groups and Activities. Under the focus of Human Development, proposal frameworks were put forward on such grounds as Education-Training and Learning; Employability; Potential and Talent Identification and Physical and Mental Health.
As critically important as this exercise and the results of its deliberations undoubtedly are, however, a critically stubborn question remains in waiting for answer.
This is to what extent it will erase the need for addressing why the angry explosion of discontent and disenchantment took place in the first place.
A cynical response could well be that it sets us up to forget that questionable behaviour by those sworn to “protect and serve” was the trigger for what took place on those streets around the capital just over two years ago.
What it attempts to suggest is that with more purposeful, rewarding activity with which to be engaged, the anger and alienation among the country’s urban youth would be absorbed.
This is a reckoning that exemplifies the age-old citation which says “the devil finds work for idle hands”. Gainful employment and engagement, it appears to be suggested here, would remove the impetus for standing in the face of injustice and wrongdoing.
Poor parenting, crime, poverty, lack of employment and what was deemed “other environmental factors” need our collective attention going forward, as the Community Recovery Committee has identified.
The urgent need to attend to them, however, must never be put up against the equally indispensable imperative to stand against aggression and overreach, by agents of the state.
Author Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist.