As we start a new year, civilisation faces two crises—global warming and a persistent pandemic. One is existential, threatening the very habitability of our planet; the other promises more disease and deaths for humanity. The link between both must be exploited.
Extreme weather was pervasive last year. We had devastating floods in Germany, China, India and Africa; wildfires in Australia, Siberia, western USA and Canada; heatwaves, droughts and fires causing the Amazon to emit more CO2 than it can absorb. Sea levels are also rising at an accelerated rate, with oceans expanding from heat trapped by greenhouse gases and from melting ice adding “hundreds of gigatons of water”, endangering coastlines worldwide.
One report says, “Rising sea levels will increasingly create refugees as people flee low-lying areas triggering conflicts severe enough to uproot entire populations.” Some major cities could be under water by the end of the century and over 190 million people are vulnerable at present. Humanity is threatened.
Trinidad and Tobago is already severely affected. Icacos is regularly flooded by high tide bringing “mosquito misery” on the Cedros peninsula where acres have fallen to the sea over the years; the Atlantic has claimed huge areas of Manzanilla; 100 acres have been swallowed in Granville; our north coast is losing “islets and caverns, sand beaches and seafront homes”; disturbing damage continues at Guayaguayare, Los Iros, Quinam and Moruga; and the Caroni Swamp is now spreading onto private lands.
In that other global crisis, the Covid-infected is now approaching 280 million people and deaths are nearing six million. Here, we are nearing 91,000 cases and 3,000 deaths. Countries across Europe have been re-imposing restrictions; over 10,000 flights have been cancelled worldwide since the Christmas weekend; the World Health Organisation has warned of a coming “tsunami” of new infections; and New Year celebrations have been muted.
For our salvation, we must capitalise on the link between these two crises. We have seen how lockdowns generated “improvement in the quality of air, cleaner rivers, less noise pollution, undisturbed and calm wildlife”. While the transition away from fossil fuels will take time, there are some things we can do faster and now!
Like remote work. Seven years ago in 2014, I told Trinidad and Tobago, “This is the way to go. Think of the time and energy saved, the giant steps in productivity and competitiveness, the significant reduction in debilitating traffic and its wasted energies. Remote work will become the norm this century.” Well, Covid came and fast-forwarded the future. Millions—employers and employees—have now experienced the benefits.
Globally, 52 per cent of workers now work from home at least once every week. Amazon, Apple, Twitter, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft and hundreds of other well-known companies are allowing their workforce to work from home permanently, and in varying arrangements. Indeed permanent remote workers doubled in 2021. Work Place Analytics recently revealed 80 per cent of employees want to work from home; that 35 per cent would even change jobs for the opportunity to telecommute.
Here is a chance to save our planet from the calamity of global warming. A recent report estimates if all US workers who can telecommute actually worked from home at least half of the week, 54 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions would be avoided. Already with just 3.9 million US remote workers, we have carbon savings in the equivalent of 91.9 million trees planted. Think of the effect of billions of telecommuting workers all over the planet in every country. We could arrest global warming and avoid environmental Armageddon.
Countries must seize the opportunity. Many are taking action. In the European Union, millions of workers, close to 40 per cent of the work force, have been allowed to work from home since the pandemic; in the US and Canada, federal employees working remotely can generally keep doing so; and the Japanese government is supporting remote work as a way of fixing Japan’s moribund economy. Simon Kuper of the Financial Times says “once governments start working from home, good things happen, countries change”.
It will humanise our civilisation. Surveys find that working from home promotes a healthy work-life balance. Employees have the freedom and flexibility to organise their time to fulfil their responsibility to both work and home, making them happier and more productive while at work. Time saved in commuting generally promotes more well-being, allowing “quality time with family, exercising, more sleep and personal attention”. People lead healthier, stress-free lives with anxiety and depression reduced. Human society could become gentler, more refined.
Demographic changes are also under way. Remote work has diminished the need to fill skyscrapers with offices, producing a shift to suburban and rural locations, “spreading economic benefits more widely”, regenerating marginalised areas and leaving cities to become greener and livelier. Paris, Montreal and London have already included additional bike lanes and are encouraging low-emission transport with electric vehicles and scooters. Urban studies professor, Richard Florida, envisages “future cities with offices converted into affordable housing, less space for cars in the streets and more for outside dining and other social activities”.
In that 2014 column, I said remote work “points to a new society”. It is essential for our salvation.