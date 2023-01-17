The decision by the Government to hold a series of public consultations on crime should be welcomed, but only if it will yield decisive action and the leadership so desperately needed to roll back the criminal elements and forge a new society.
I say forge a new society because, make no bones about it, many of the changes needed to move T&T from its present course of violence to one where disagreements are settled through institutions or rapprochement cannot be done overnight and would require a change in the culture and governance of the country.
In his new year’s message, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley noted that in 2022 T&T continued to experience the relentless assault of the criminal element, resulting in a record number of murders.
“It is against this background that the Government commits to making 2023 a year of public review and consequent overhaul and redoubling of our efforts aimed at increased focus on:
1. The utilisation of the considerable resource allocation to this sector.
2. The public health consideration of criminal conduct in our society.
3. A renewed attempt at Parliamentary intervention in support of the work of agencies and institutions.
4. A continued identification and urgent support for “at risk” groups and expansion of the many youth development programmes.
5. Improvements in sustained and effective law enforcement,” the Prime Minister noted.
No one can fault Dr Rowley’s analysis of the problem but in many ways, he left out two crucial points, a failure of leadership and a culture that promotes anger and retribution.
It was in 1995 that the then-Basdeo Panday-led United National Congress made crime the centrepiece of its election campaign. At that time, crime was increasing and the police lacked the mobility and ability to arrest it.
Almost 30 years later the problem has gotten significantly worse and last year T&T reached a grim milestone of over 600 murders.
It is instructive that such a dubious milestone has been met with at best a muted response from society as it either has come to the acceptance that crime and the fear of crime are part of our everyday lives and like lambs to the slaughter there is little we can do, or that the Government and police service just do not have any idea what to do. Either way it has left us like lambs to the slaughter.
The challenges facing us are well-known and documented. In 2016 an IDB report highlighted the crisis facing not just T&T, but the wider region, in terms of its murder rate.
It noted that while countries with larger populations may have a higher number of murders, this does not necessarily mean that the risk of being murdered is higher than in smaller countries.
The study read, “Jamaica had the highest murder rate of all the countries for which data were provided. Jamaica had an average of 50.3 murders per 100,000 inhabitants. Belize (31.2), St Kitts and Nevis (27.1), and Trinidad and Tobago (25.1) …. By way of comparison, the average murder rate in the United States for the 2000-2010 period was 5.4 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.”
So during the period in review, the IDB found that people living in T&T were five times more likely to be killed than those living in the US.
I know there are those who would want to point out that the US had also seen a spike in murders, but perhaps an article from the New York Times dated December 30, 2022 is instructive.
It shows that violence has eased in 2022 with murders in large US cities down more than five per cent compared to 2021. It argued that Covid-19 had weakened some US institutions and emerging from the pandemic there was greater help for those at risk. Confidence had returned in the police as the memory of George Floyd’s death faded. In other words, there was a better relationship between the police and the communities.
The Prime Minister, and head of the National Security Council, must know that the police remain ill-equipped to tackle the violence. It is during his government that an impasse with TSTT contributed to the lack of maintenance of the CCTV system. Therefore the grand announcement of investment in cameras should not impress anyone.
Dr Rowley’s government grounded the Air Guard’s helicopters, leaving us with an Air Guard that does not have sufficient resources to be the country’s eyes in the sky and help protect the borders.
We have invested in new vessels for the Coast Guard but with a shortage of manpower and even fuel the fleet remains moored most of the time rather than patrolling the T&T’s waters. The lack of trust in a police service that sees itself still as the colonial police force, unable to integrate with the society that its very members emerge from, is a continued worry.
All of this points to a failure of leadership.
Part of our problem is an approach from the Government that sees the structural problems of a growing underclass that increasingly knows that their votes are only important in the politics of electioneering and not in the development of their communities, that their upheavals will be met with violence or a report to be swept under the carpet. Their interest after all is not the interest of the political class.
We have a police service that does not have a substantive commissioner and has not had one for most of the last decade, with no government seeming to understand that it only serves to undermine morale.
The county continues to have an education system that produces students who are neither encouraged to have independent thought nor to embrace technology. One where the traditional path is the only path and failure to follow it could lead to a life of limited earnings.
We cannot escape our colonial past and the prism that keeps so many of us in it. There is a need to empower the society and change the Constitution that effectively robs every one of us of power except the executive led by the Prime Minister.
We must forge a society that seeks consensus and not decision-making that is always handed down. Most of all we must show those most at risk a way forward that does not confine them to a life in the underclass where the gun, gunman and gang leaders hold sway.
I am sure all of these things will be ventilated at the consultation but the question is, will action be taken?
I doubt it.
—The author is managing
editor of the Express.