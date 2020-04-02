Forget the economists. Ask the medics

T&T and a set of other countries are in lockdown. COVID-19 is spiralling. Economies are frozen, businesses in free-fall, families living from day to day.
What happens next? Don’t ask the economists. They have no idea. Ask the medics.
They don’t know much, either. But they’re working on the game-changers.
One. How far and how fast is it spreading? Finding out means a whole lot more mass testing. But the chemical reagents needed to test are in short supply.
Two. Immunity. If you’ve had it, are you immune? Wholly or partly? For a few months, or permanently? If there’s immunity, we could soon have an squad of people with immunity passports, able to move freely —and help the sick without fear for their own lives.
So far, we can test for who now has the virus. But we don’t have a fully reliable antibody test, to see who has been infected and recovered, maybe with few symptoms or none. That is a roadblock to tackle.
Three. Treatment breakthroughs? I’d love it, if Donald Trump turns out right about the malaria drug chloroquine, which is long out of patent and well understood. That treatment and others with strong potential are being tested. Pharmaceutical companies need to unlock their chemical libraries.
Four. The big one. When do we get a vaccine? There’s some ultra-promising research, but it could be up to an 18-month wait.
So far, T&T has handled the crisis well. With limited resources, there’s planning in place. Most accept the crisis measures. Yesterday’s count was 90 cases and five deaths.
How do we compare with the rest of the region? That’s partly guesswork. If you don’t test people, you don’t find cases.
Haiti, with 11 million people, reports 16 cases and no deaths. That’s either a public health miracle or serious under-counting. Martinique, with 375,000 people, reports 135 cases and three deaths.
T&T’s response compares well with Boris Johnson’s in Britain. His first instinct, informed by clever-boots mathematical modelling, was to let the virus rip through the “herd” until the survivors had sufficient immunity. He’s done an about-face—but still this week, only 2,000 of 500,000 health workers have been tested. Anyone showing symptoms is told to stay home and take paracetamol—no test, maybe no stats. Hospital treatment and testing is for critical cases only.
In any country, there comes a point where the healthcare system is overwhelmed, and social confidence breaks down. T&T is still well short of that point.
But how long can we survive with most of the world in lockdown? We have to keep going. We have to pay the bills.
The oil price has stopped plunging, for now, but is less than half its January level. What’s next? That’s partly up to how the Saudis, Russians and Americans fight their big-boy battles. Meanwhile, demand is down. Nobody is flying or driving, businesses are shuttered, and heating systems are switching off for the summer.
Natural gas has been on a long slide since November.
Colm responded with some quick maths. He’ll probably need to do some more. Tax revenue will plunge. He will spend way over budget on health and social support. With governments, businesses and families worldwide all scrabbling for cash, borrowing costs will soar. Foreign exchange will run tight. It’s absolutely the right time to draw down on the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund —that’s what it’s there for.
Tourism is at a halt. If that lasts up to December, the Inter-American Development Bank projects a four per cent knock to T&T’s GDP, on top of everything else. That compares to 26 per cent for the Bahamas, 20 per cent for Barbados and 17 per cent for Jamaica. And their worst-case projection is based on a 75 per cent drop in arrivals, not the full shutdown we now have.
And Caribbean Airlines? Don’t even ask.
For Jamaica and some others, migrant remittances are an exchange earner on a par with tourism. With low-paid workers laid off by the thousand, there will be way less cash to send home to granny. And that will in turn knock companies like Grace Kennedy which earn big from remittance fees and commissions.
Economically the only bright spot is gold, the investors’ safe haven, with prices approaching all-time highs. That’s good news for Guyana and Suriname—offset, in each case, by the oil price crash.
Let’s not forget the hurricane season, which starts in two months. Early forecasts tentatively predict an above-average year. What we don’t need right now, is another Dorian.
And what next? Economists love to talk capital letters—V, U or L shaped recoveries.
This time, there’s talk of an I-shape, plunging straight down till it hits the foot of the page.
Optimistically, I could imagine tourism doing a sharp V-shaped recovery. Plenty people in cold countries are already planning after-lockdown breaks.
Cruise tourism looks more iffy. Nobody reading about the Zaandam or Costa Favolosa will rush to risk a nightmare voyage.
And oil? Gurus predict a recovery starting late this year. As always, that’s anyone’s guess. If you want a better answer, don’t ask the energy market analysts. Ask the medics.
