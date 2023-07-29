There were two disturbing events in a week when the nation needed to be reflective because of the anniversaries of July 27 and Emancipation Day. The first was the re-publication of a Jamaica Observer column by Lisa Hanna about the Jamaica bank debacle, and the second was the re-emergence of Jack Warner.
Two quotations are relevant. The first was from George Santayana’s The Life of Reason (1905) which says, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
The other is from Earl Lovelace’s book, Is Just a Movie, in which it was said of Clayton Blondell, an arrogant pan-Africanist proselytiser, “Thinking later about what made him an arresting figure, I concluded that it was not only because... we believed in the simplicity of his accusations, but because we had nothing to say, or, rather, we had been saying nothing. Clayton was filling a space.”
Both are true of us: we forget and give our space to people with nothing meaningful to say because we have nothing to say.
I had intended to ignore the shenanigans of Michael Lee-Chin, which included the apparent dismissal of his two top executives. That storm is not unusual stuff for the verandas of upper-class Jamaicans. But the Express chose to republish a surgical attack on the two executives neatly wrapped up in a populist rant against banks. My position about the banking sector’s shortcomings is on record (Express, November 7, 2021, “The Guys with the Umbrellas”).
Hanna characterises the remuneration paid to the executives as excessive. That situation is a parent board governance matter, not the executives. That board quality and independence do not measure up to what obtains at Republic, our biggest bank. She also omitted that the board chairman earned over US$30 million annually from dividend payments. (Observer, July 14.)
The context of the Jamaican banking system was not addressed in any way. That system had a 1997 meltdown, making our problem with NCB, Workers’ Bank, and the Cooperative Bank look like pocket change. The Jamaican government created an entity called FINSAC to clean up the mess. FINSAC sold its shares in the struggling National Commercial Bank (NCB) to AIC Ltd in January 2002. Patrick Hylton came across from FINSAC to NCBJ in 2003 and became managing director in December 2004. Since then, NCBJ has become a very profitable front-runner.
Hanna’s absurd comment, “...there is no real rocket science or creative management behind how most of the company’s income was earned”, mirrors the chair’s opinion, “NCBFG is just a holding company... Patrick and Dennis... they just provide oversight on all the subsidiaries, they are not running the businesses”. (Observer, July 18.) What a commentary on the parent board! The market does not care about feelings; will the dismissals improve performance or change the rapacious nature of the sector?
Is Hylton, an underprivileged country boy akin to a Moruga boy (Gleaner, January 4 2020), too uppity for those who live in the city? He took his pay in shares, not being seduced by the fame. That has turned out to be a wise move since Lee-Chin has asserted his ownership right.
As we celebrate Emancipation Day, this is a sober lesson for employees. Do not drink the Kool-Aid; ensure that you are appropriately paid. You are constantly being judged on the answer to the question, “What have you done for me lately?”
Then we witnessed the triumphal return of Uncle Jack, the magician! The “Alliance” pecking order was made clear in the stage-managed appearance. No mention of the late Herbert Volney, and Anand Ramlogan did not claim his place on the reconstituted A Team! Anil Roberts had already reclaimed his playing position.
As CS Lewis wrote, nostalgia is not a blueprint for the future. Our nation still has not healed from the trauma that splits history into a “before 1990” and an “after 1990”. We still have not resolved or owned up to any of our corruption scandals; how do we fix our future? When trauma is not repaired, it is repeated. The lesson from 1990 is that we are lawless people who suffer no consequences for our actions. The impoverished suffer.
We may have missed Jack’s point about Nelson Mandela. Jack’s manipulation of Mandela was laid bare in a deeply researched Los Angeles Times article (May 28, 2015). In 2004, a frail, unwell Nelson Mandela ignored his doctor’s advice and flew halfway around the globe to win Jack’s support in persuading other officials of FIFA, soccer’s ruling body, to hold the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Irvin Khoza, chairman of South Africa’s organising committee, at a university forum in Johannesburg in 2009, said, “Jack bluntly told us that if we wanted his vote, we must bring Mandela to the Caribbean.” Jack said, “As Mr Mandela told me, he doesn’t know what will happen if their bid fails... they are so passionate about it, and it’s getting very dangerous.” But there was no reported suggestion of any threat of violence over the issue in South Africa at the time.
Stephen Grootes, a South African columnist, summed the visit up: “We didn’t know then the cost... to Nelson Mandela, shipping (him) around the world to satisfy the craving of some two-bit crook.”
As Earl Lovelace may say, “...we have nothing to say, so Lisa and Jack are filling a space...” Lord Nelson is reportedly looking for “Teacher Percy”. Do we have any decency?