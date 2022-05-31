Foster Cummings, man on the move

You have to hand it to Foster Cummings, the Minister of Youth Development and National Service, MP for La Horquetta/Talparo and also the general secretary of the ruling party.
His is very likely the hardest working public relations office in the current administration. Output from his communications department alone tells of this work pattern graphically.
Hardly a day goes by when a news release does not make it to a reporter’s inbox. Indeed, they come in twos and threes, on a regular basis. Here was the minister last Friday, talking up what he called the “Amplify Programme”. He had delivered the feature address at a music production and life skills initiative for youth development. Such a programme promises that trainees would be “set to hold a significant role in T&T’s events eco-system”. From an outing the previous day, we are told he met with residents of Mayo, in discussions on a new Community Agricultural Project. He told those in his audience of the Government’s “commitment to positioning agriculture as a career option for young people and those interested”.
He said his ministry was collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture, and TCL, “to provide all the necessary support to residents of Mayo in their endeavours to expand their agricultural pursuits”. As the person in charge of this PR machinery, a Ms Esther Burrowes clearly goes beyond the ordinary call of duty.
Stoutly, stubbornly refusing to be distracted by near-perpetual allegations of wrongdoing concerning several land transactions going back years, Mr Cummings remains a man in motion. On a single day last week, this newspaper carried two facing pages with near blanket coverage of activity concerning the man in focus here. On the right-hand side was Michelle Loubon’s coverage of the near-Carnival-style walkabout he staged in parts of La Horquetta, the headline taken from one resident’s conclusion that “they can’t keep a good man down”. Left hand in the air, the MP Minister was captured addressing residents on the walkabout. Over on the left-hand page, illustrating Ria Taitt’s reporting, he was joined by an attorney, in denials concerning new allegations about family land-dealings going back years.
The attorney in question, Hove Masaisai, and Kwasi Robinson are both senior executive members of an organisation called the Heliconia Foundation. It describes itself in one case as “the premier institution dedicated to advancing youth participation in decision-making”. Mr Masaisai is listed as president, and Mr Robinson the vice-president (Policy.) In a posting on its blog, the Foundation says it is “a think tank of young professionals whose vision is to establish a strong network of young progressive thinkers committed to the advancement of Trinidad and Tobago”. It says membership comprises more than 500 persons aged 23 to 39, as well as it builds on a foundation “which strives to build and maintain relationships based on honesty, mutual respect and unwavering commitment to the love of country”.
It says it is run by its membership, answers to that membership and “is the place to help jump start involvement in party politics”. It says it serves as “a training ground and think tank, and activism incubator for young people looking to make a real progressive change in their communities and in our country”. It describes itself as “one of the driving forces for new politics” in Trinidad and Tobago.
This is the vehicle through which Minister Cummings is channelling his efforts and his energies—first to assume leadership of the ruling party, and then to challenge for the big prize, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.
At the La Horquetta walkabout, the Michelle Loubon story said the MP was accompanied by Sangre Grande/Toco MP Roger Munroe, Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales, Port of Spain Corporation alderman Wade Coker and PNM stalwart Irene Hinds. Ms Hinds has been the long-time office manager at the party headquarters, Balisier House. The heliconia is the correct horticultural name for the balisier—the PNM party symbol. Mr Robinson is also the chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
Allegations and questions about land transactions be damned, Foster Cummings has bigger fish to fry, and he is not letting up on a momentum that is being carried by this cadre of young black professionals.
“I remain focused on youth development,” he said in La Horquetta. “We have programmes like MILAT. We are focusing on tech-voc areas. We are going to reopen the youth camps. A large number of people are on the walk,” he said, announcing also that in three weeks’ time he would be in another area. “People can look forward to great things from me.”
One of those young persons in La Horquetta reported on plans to open a car wash to help provide job opportunities for others in the community. He was awaiting a response from one of the MP’s assistants. “Foster will get back to me,” he said with an apparent sense of assurance.
Meanwhile, the Foundation is encouraging young people to get involved. “One decision can change the future,” they say. “Youth can decide. Be a registered voter.”
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist.