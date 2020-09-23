I focus on four things we can do immediately for fairness, efficiency and greater sovereignty.
1. We must distinguish between temporary, Covid-related relief and the needs of the poor, sick and vulnerable who are not able to help themselves. The rationalisation exercise being funded by the IDB for several years now, which is meant to address duplication, inconsistencies and fraud, needs to be completed expeditiously. This will make for a cleaned up, honest list, to which other deserving claimants can be added.
The Covid relief measures are important to address job losses and food on the table for families, but actions need to be taken to generate transition jobs while we wait for a vaccine, help the old economy to recoup, and build the confidence required to attract investment to build a new economic capability focused on zero carbon, renewables and transforming technologies. Because that is the task— retrieving what we can of the old, and building out a new economy.
2. There will be a pre-vaccine period and a post-vaccine period in the world. The pre-vaccine period must be used in T&T to do all of those things that do not depend on the international economy and which we can do ourselves, and they must be started now to increase local production, jobs and productivity, and to provide income streams for citizens—but, most importantly, to address self-sufficiency, to strengthen indigenous capacity, to enhance national assets, to build resilience and to advance sustainability.
There is a whole range of things we can do to prepare for a new tourism thrust when that industry bounces back, the promotion of excellence in culture and the arts as we rethink and reconfigure the creative industries, and stimulating private and public-private partnerships in housing with solar energy and rainwater harvesting and greener construction practices, as centrepieces of such an effort.
Getting the schooling transition right as we adjust to a digital world, and designing a new curriculum responsive to climate change realities, the need for entrepreneurship and innovation in a post-Covid world, the restructuring and transformation of the local economy and the world system, and the need for problem identification, solution finding and perpetual creative and innovative interventions which sustainable development will demand.
3. We must find an immediate solution for water on which cleanliness, good hygiene and quality of life depend, on which industry depends, on which farmers depend. There is hardly anything that we do or produce that does not require water.
This involves WASA, but it is not only about WASA. We need to start with a solution to potable water availability and distribution, but we cannot end there.
The solution to our water problems must be addressed with a well-thought-out and meticulously executed plan for water capture, rainwater harvesting, quarrying on the hills, ending slash-and-burn agriculture on the hillsides, building construction above the 300-foot contour line, dredging of the national, natural watercourses in an integrated, interdependent way, establishing irrigation systems to support agriculture, retention ponds to address flooding, for irrigation and for community beautification and enhancement of the quality of community life.
A properly laid-out plan will take into account that there is opportunity for work by Central Government (Ministry of Works, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Planning and Development), there is also work for 14 local government bodies in Trinidad, and that there are 600 communities across Trinidad and Tobago.
Well-coordinated work of this kind, as part of a sustainable development, environmentally conscious, asset-building and community enhancement strategy could be a stimulus to the economy, and provide jobs and incomes in communities across the country as a labour-intensive effort. A training effort, effectively executed, could provide the basis for worker transition to sustainable employment.
4. Another key issue is food. Our imports are too high, our self-sufficiency too weak, our export potential under-served. There is a very direct link between water and food.
The Prime Minister has spoken about a new generation of farmers with the will and commitment to farm, and the role of the Government in providing land training, skills and the wherewithal to succeed. This is good.
But we must not forget that we have a thriving agricultural community here, ageing yes, but with new blood and technology being infused,capable of creating the conditions for renewal and competitive production.
What they need are agreed guarantees and meaningful support. These include the resolution of land tenure issues, a market system that works, ease of accessing existing incentives, favourable financing opportunities, and well-considered linkages with agro processors supported to expand exports.
I put forward this perspective and these four ideas for consideration.