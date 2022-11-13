Four Rs in a Laventille school

Reading, ’Riting, ’Rithmetic, Rounds. Just another routine day in a Laventille school, though this time it was not a drill. But there was a videographer on hand in the classroom to record the event, and to publish it on Facebook; small children scampering under desks assuming the crouch position as practised; bullets to be heard whizzing by; Miss hiding in the cupboard; no word on the whereabouts of the principal. Or the school board.
A denominational school. The API (Academic Performance Index) report of 2016 found that 19 such schools in the area were on academic life support. No academic pulse. The denominations had staked their claims in these schools since before 1838, emancipation. When Joseph Latrobe toured elementary schools in the country in 1838, he reported that the Catholic and Established Church authorities had been bickering over school dominion.
They are still running the schools here in 2022, 184 years on, and with children and teachers prostrate on the floor they are saying well, maybe we should move the school. Clueless, but not afraid to hold the collection plate in front of the government and church adherents, whether they are in repose under a table or not.
The recent Senate Report on Education, led by Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye, had already told us education in East Port of Spain is an abomination. Most of the schools in limbo. Or is it not purgatory? My colleague Lennox Bernard wrote in the papers the other day that he and his CREDI colleagues had appealed to the DOMA people to make contributions to help reform Laventille schools, but that was deemed not to be a priority of the City merchants.
They probably should have tried Chinatown. Maybe next time.
The Senate report said there are secondary schools in the area where no one passes five O-Levels at any sitting of the exam. The one named after Russell Latapy being one of them. Meanwhile in Port of Spain, you have a lot of primary schools deemed to be excelling: St Ursula’s, St Andrew’s, Sacred Heart, Maria Goretti, Maria Regina and Holy Faith. But those are not for Laventille children, whose parents, maligned already by the Prime Minister, cannot afford them.
Those are for the children of the DOMA people, and others of that ilk. Sometimes they refer to themselves as the elite.
So you have schools over here. And schools over there.
Minister Fitzgerald Hinds came on the scene, for the post-mortem. He had made the same sort of walk in Sea Lots some years ago. The more things change in his constituency, the more they remain the same. And my great friend, Morris Marshall, who used to be the representative for Laventille, has long been dead. A real representative of the area.
Hinds probably had some big, high-sounding thing to say for the occasion.
Who will own this problem, of a community with bullets flying routinely about the school, half a mile from the middle of town, a 15-minute walk from the Parliament building?
Oooh! Oooh! As my mother and the other Grenadian women from Laventille Hill used to call out to each other.
Anybody there?
Where is the PNM? This is a constituency, Laventille, that was there after the NAR hurricane came through in 1986. PNM through and through.
But how do you spell neglect?
In a few months it will be the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam again, and children from this school, where the bullets were flying in the middle of the day, will take their seats, and serious-looking people from the ministry, well dressed, and with straight faces, the men wearing ties, will read out instructions for them, laying out the rules and procedures.
And then the bell will ring and off they will go, working sums and writing paragraphs, to compete for the right to attend secondary schools.
Some people keep pretending this is a real country. The leaders will have us believe that it is. But there are 19 failing primary schools within walking distance of the Parliament. And men with guns battling in the streets.
What are the solutions? Somebody said close the school. Somebody else say move them to another place.
But I think the first expectation of governments is that they provide for the safety of the people. And what makes this case really glaring is that Laventille is the heartland of the PNM.
The PNM Government has long disowned Laventille and black people generally. Crime, poverty, unemployment and bad schools are taken as standard in the PNM stronghold of the East-West Corridor.
What are the solutions? The over-arching goal has to be to restore Laventille to the version that Kitchener sang about, with mango falling from trees up there. A Laventille renaissance, where the hill itself becomes the centre of commerce of the people.
Laventille must become commercially self-contained. Every need, from sneakers, to hops bread being under the commercial power of the people there. They do not have to cross the bridge west for their needs, as they must do now.
Laventille people have to be brought together to create the city of Laventille. Bring back Fr Clyde Harvey to the country. He is one of the few people who would be trusted by critical people there. He is the soul of Laventille... having been born there.
What you want to be when you grow up, Akeel? What about you, Keesha?
I understand why those are painful questions right now, with PNM in power. Like wood break in PNM ears. The revival and restoration of Laventille will not begin until the PNM sets it as a priority. They have not done that over all of their years in power.
And election coming again. Will it be the same khaki pants? The same poverty? The same bad schools? The same bullets?
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.