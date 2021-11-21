Fourth industrial revolution or fourth world?

The title of this column depicts where I think we stand as a country. These are our framing parameters. With Petrotrin mothballed, and nothing to replace it we have nothing at which to point.
Standing still in the 21st century means you are falling behind. We have come to the limits of plantation economy. What do we have to sell here that is unique? We are on the open sea in the 21st century, adrift, a digital revolution raging, in the first world, to which we are oblivious. Our national train is parked at the station, while that of others whizz by.
The other day I went back to the campus at Minnesota, and in the campus hotel I paid with my credit card; I was one of the few who did that. Almost everyone else was paying with their cellphones. This is the fourth revolution in an effortless gallop, and because our country has been standing still, we have gone backwards—to the fourth world.
Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, characterises the fourth revolution: “The possibilities of billions of people connected by mobile devices, with unprecedented processing power, storage capacity, and access to knowledge, are unlimited. And these possibilities will be multiplied by emerging technology breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, energy storage, and quantum computing.”
He explains that the first industrial revolution used water and steam power, like in sugar factories. The second industrial revolution used electric power. The third used electronics and information technology to automate production. We never got there, but citizens could shop electronically via Amazon and have their purchases delivered at their gates. Now a Fourth Industrial Revolution, the digital revolution, is upon the world.
Schwab says it is “characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres... When compared with previous industrial revolutions, the fourth is evolving at an exponential rather than a linear pace. Moreover, it is disrupting almost every industry in every country. And the breadth and depth of these changes herald the transformation of entire systems of production, management, and governance.” Do we have any industry that is engaged in rapid prototyping, or 3D printing?
The fourth industrial revolution is not disrupting us; we are comfortable in the third world where nothing is created. But we are prime candidates for the fourth world. Mighty Power asked “you think you could go to America and say you got oil? Texas have more oil more than Trinidad.” Indeed, we can’t say we got oil here. Petrotrin is finished. They dangled it in front of Roget, but the one-percenters will have the last say.
The Government is still offering CEPEP work to able-bodied youth, who were excluded from good schools. CEPEP work. Fifty people with a single lawn mower trying to trim some grass. All finished by 8 a.m.
Look how the people have taken to cellphones. If exposed, our youth will take on the challenges of the digital world. But we prefer to lock them up instead. They closed down the technical schools and youth camps, John Donaldson, Persto Praesto and left urban youth in the lurch. From Morvant junction to Charlotte Street, over the Lady Young, black people packed like sardines wall to wall, and not a good school in sight. Poor housing conditions. Pit latrines. The whole thing a big jumble, unplanned. No urban development ideas from Hinds and the others,
We need a new day. There is need for a new reckoning that must begin with cessation of the patronising attitudes that attend the treatment of black people. Instead of this there is need for a new focus on education and literacy from the cradle. Urban planning that converts East Dry River to something more befitting to human beings. Subsidised, decent housing with discernible streets. Then schools of all types. IT and other zones in and around the city. Order out of the normative chaos there. Police stations, policed neighbourhoods. Like in Westmoorings, Lange Park, St Ann’s or Palmiste.
Where is the fourth revolution? You can’t get it by keeping black children out of good schools, telling them that they dunce. You can’t keep subsidising schools that exclude black children.
If we look at the current status of the country, we can see the clear outlines of a social and economic precipice.
This thing is going to blow.
We need restorative justice, truth and reconciliation, pre-schooling, good elementary schools, good secondary schools offering mathematics, science, technology at CSEC and CAPE, from Morvant Junction to Carenage to Toco, to Scarborough and Charlotteville, to La Brea, to Point Fortin, and Guayaguayare, across the urban centres.
We need to bring the forgotten wastelands of the country back into the mainstream.
— Theodore Lewis is Professor Emeritus at the University of Minnesota