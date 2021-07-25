Freedom to be

Emancipation Day in T&T is well worth commemorating as a national holiday. While the celebrations serve to remind us of our history, the holiday provides a chance to look to the future.
In 2017, president general of the All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union, Nirvan Maharaj, said people should recognise the efforts of African ancestors who carved a life from a society based on systems that were calculated to always keep them at the bottom. Emancipation Day should be celebrated as a victory for the descendants of the formerly enslaved.
In 2018, Jamaican journalist Marshelle Haseley noted the excitement of Trinidadians displaying their African heritage in the streets of Port of Spain. “It reminded me of the deep lack of emancipation from mental slavery that still chains so many of us together and apart in this magical region of everything.” It is a great achievement that no portion of our society remains enslaved by colonial masters. But we are not yet masters of ourselves. We may be free from economic slavery, but there are mental chains left to be broken. Corruption, violence, poverty are symptoms that we have not yet created a society of which we can be proud. The picture worsens if we look at domestic violence. Personal responsibility is vital if we are to become masters of ourselves. One may need to slow down at the mental level. Quiet time is a necessity to manage the streams of data feeding into our five senses. The mind needs time to deliberate, consolidate and orchestrate.
Time could be the mind’s best friend, but recently it feels more like my mind is a slave to time. I decided to throw a positive spin on the pandemic lockdown, telling myself it will give me time for rest and introspection. Doing nothing needed exertion as I struggled to break my bondage to fixing things and organising matters. Doing nothing needs practice. I moved to the other extreme; lots of rest with little introspection. Slow down or step up; I don’t think I am making that choice with full freedom as yet.
A liberated mind is contented, happy, enthusiastic. We carry burdens, self-imposed burdens, of unfulfilled dreams, commitments and expectations. One needs to review and reset to remove these yokes. One must go deep within and look at the question of identity. What does it mean to be Trinidadian or Tobagonian? What’s my culture? The values and virtues that underpin my attitude and motivations? Am I a person of anger and violence or calmness and peace? It’s snug, and a bit of a cop out, to say that I am a little bit of both. An enlightened answer is that peace and calm is the real me or the me that I want to become. In all honesty, anger is an enslaver, it gets us into trouble, mak us act against our better judgment.
The effort required for mental emancipation is to push back against anger, violence and other negative rationales. I may need to plan new ways to respond to people and situations. If morality is accepted as my core virtue, then my actions must follow suit. With thought and pre-planning, peaceful remedies can be found to stressful provocations.
An interesting strategy could be of non-engagement in the face of hostility. This would buy time to prepare an appropriate response rather than a knee-jerk reaction. Time is needed to ponder on the enduring question of: “Who am I, and who do I want to be?” The answers will motivate and guide an appropriate course of action. This deliberate approach generates an authentic sense of control and self-worth.
Contemplation or meditation is where emancipation of the mind begins. The inner dialogue is part of the journey, a personal effort of internal stocktaking and resetting of life’s goals. How do I see myself; for what do I want to be remembered? There is profit in investing in the mind and sorting inner feelings and attitudes. Strength of mind comes from depth rather than speed of thinking. Wasteful and negative thoughts cause tiredness. On the mental plane, as in so many areas of life, less is best.
The pandemic is an opportunity to review life’s routines and recognise the merits of ‘being’ as opposed to ‘doing’. For me, work is a habit. An easy one, as over time I became master of my little kingdom. I learned key words and behaviours that convinced everyone that I am indispensable, productive and very usefully occupied. Work is my go-to distraction from having to make uncomfortable decisions. Decisions delayed too long are opportunities lost, relationships suffered and I missed out on being with friends and family. Now, I am ‘working’ to readjust priorities so that I can feel just as contented ‘being’ as I am ‘doing’.
An inner reset is uncomfortable, but this is the mental chain I want to break in celebration of Emancipation Day 2021.
The author is a member of the Brahma Kumaris