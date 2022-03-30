Years ago, Chris Brown gave an interview where he spoke about being so afraid of his abusive stepfather as a child that he would wet himself in terror. At 19, the singer was charged with felony assault.
In another interview, rapper Lil Wayne revealed he had been raped at age 11 by a 14-year-old girl, who had been forced to do so by a group of adults who observed and cheered them on. At age 12, he attempted suicide.
These confessions were met with howls of laughter from the audience, with the hosts in both cases celebrating the men as examples of hyper masculinity, disregarding the revelations of deep trauma they had just shared.
In a memoir he published last year, Will Smith said, “When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother... so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment... has defined who I am.” He went on to explain that every single thing he has done from that day has been an apology to his mother for failing to stand up to his father.
Last Sunday at the Academy Awards, Smith, a long-established Hollywood darling and a powerhouse brand, got up on stage on the night he went on to win the Best Actor award, and assaulted the presenter. He then calmly sauntered back to his seat—so calmly, in fact, that many thought the act was scripted.
It was only when Smith cursed Chris Rock not once, but twice, that it became clear something had gone wrong with the man who often bragged he did not have to curse to make millions. His acceptance speech, where he spoke about being a vessel of love and a protector, received a standing ovation, and in post-Oscar parties he danced to his songs where he raps against violence. This, by the way, is the second time Smith has hit a man at an awards ceremony.
The public is doing what the public does. The memes and jokes are being shot continuously into the intangible permanence of the Internet, where the story and the photos and the ridicule will remain forever. There have been many comments and judgments about this being the fault of his wife for publicly admitting to having been unfaithful, or Rock’s for joking about a woman’s bald head.
Many have come forward to comfort Smith and to defend his actions, or to vilify him and call for his Oscar to be rescinded. The conversation swirls around anything that can provide entertainment, in ignorance of a glaring fact—that Smith suffered a very public breakdown that nobody is talking about in any meaningful way.
The biggest night of Smith’s career has now been eclipsed by him becoming the very man he spent his entire adult life trying not to be, much like Brown and Wayne before him. Before this year’s Oscar night, if you had asked ten different people what was his best role, chances are you would have received ten different answers, all of which were deliberately chosen by the actor for being powerful and iconic. But now, added to that list, is the image we had never seen before, of a man unable to control his emotions and doing irreparable damage to his legacy because of it.
When Smith sat in that audience initially laughing at Rock’s joke until he looked across and saw his wife’s unsmiling face, was he transported back to when he was nine years old, too small to hit his dad in protection of his mother? When he swaggered across the stage towards Rock—a man smaller and shorter than him, who would have been unable to fight back—did he sense the reversal of the roles and relish the fact that he was now the powerful aggressor? When he sat back in his seat, did he feel like he had finally avenged his mother?
We—men and women alike—continue to deny men the right to be traumatised or to give them safe spaces to even admit they have been damaged. We have created rigid boundaries within which men are forced to perform, and any deviation is ridiculed as reduced masculinity. Men are not allowed to be victims of domestic violence because we do not acknowledge the trap of a man whose partner is hitting him when he does not want to hit back.
Men are not allowed to be victims of rape, because even as children, society tells them they are wired to always want sex, even before they know what sex is. Unless of course it was by a man, in which case it never happened and he’d better shut up about that for the rest of his life.
We still tell boys that men don’t cry and teach them to suppress all emotion except anger, and that said anger—uncontrolled, explosive anger—can be good. The resultant toxic behaviours—sexual aggression, assault, acts of self-destruction and the lack of adult coping tools for their feelings—continue to be taboo. When the inevitable disgrace comes, they are either coddled or condemned.
None of this excuses Smith’ behaviour, or the abusive behaviour of any man. At some point, there must be personal accountability, ownership and positive action towards becoming better men. One thing is certain, however. The current model is unsustainable, either on an individual level or as a society.
The question we must all collectively answer, and urgently, is what does “better” look like. We can no longer conflate it with “broken” or celebrate when it is violently manifested.
—Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law