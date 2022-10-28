From pothole to sinkhole

Have you noticed that our national potholes have taken on a new character? I feel certain that if in this beloved country we share one common area of expertise, it is in recognising this ubiquitous feature of our landscape. Like scraggly stray dogs and audacious feral cats, they are everywhere, forcing us to rattle to our daily destinations. We know those bumpy rides so well.
We see the lacerations, the scars; the ridges and valleys; the marks of abuse left primarily by the cavalier attentions of our Ministry of Works and Transport, aided and abetted by the Ministry of Public Utilities. Everyone knows a Works crew will come and drizzle some pitch from our world famous Pitch Lake, and as Sprangalang used to say, bring out the barber-greene and roll over it till it looking smooth and then go ’bout they business. They never give it a chance to settle, so every car that pass spraying pitch on itself, and the whole thing end up looking like toolum. Then a WASA underground pipe will buss open, and they will come, dig a trench and do a quick passover, and the mess deteriorates into the cracks and blisters that liven up our daily commutes.
But with the heavy rains that have been giving the country a steady pounding, the potholes have been dramatically altered. They look more like sinkholes: deep circular depressions, ominously littering the roadways in growing numbers. You can’t gingerly drive through them. They are far too deep for that. You have to bypass them, and on our crowded streets, that means having to negotiate oncoming traffic or steer into the adjacent lane.
What has it meant?
Massive gridlock.
Already-frustrated commuters now have to endure even more tedium and delays as drivers try to negotiate what has virtually become a minefield. In its editorial column on Thursday, the Express listed some of the major sinkholes, the ones that made the news, cautioning that it was a sign of collapsing infrastructure. Mindful that the problem was exacerbated by the high levels of rainfall this year, it warned that this was no time for patchwork.
“It should be enough to scare us about the state of the underground infrastructure which is critical to our water supply, the integrity of our roads, the stability of the land and the safety and security of people and property.”
I had begun writing this column before seeing it, and I quote from it because it was saying precisely what I am concerned about.
It is not enough for Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan to boast about 300 “road rehabilitation projects” being undertaken in the last year, with just about half being completed.
There has to be some kind of rapid-response unit to deal with the daily disruptions on the roads because of these sinkholes. Perhaps the recently appointed Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Faris Al-Rawi, can get involved in forming such a body.
Just over a week ago I was stuck in traffic on the Eastern Main Road in San Juan for more than an hour. A return trip that should have taken 30 minutes stretched to 90, and there was nothing like a car accident to explain this unexpected jam. It was simply that drivers had to inch their way past the craters. All the way up the Eastern Main Road, one of the major thoroughfares along the Corridor, traffic is hijacked—a box cart moves faster.
This tangible and annoying public neglect sinks deeper than the holes themselves. It contributes to the growing dissatisfaction with State services. Politicians think it is enough to roll out full-page advertisements summarising their good deeds. It rings hollow, because only a small percentage of every project publicly initiated actually gets going.
I don’t know if the people wearing political hats are too naïve and ignorant to be able to read the signs of discontent that are escalating just as ominously as the sinkholes, but they should be aware that sometimes it can be issues that seem minor that break backs.
People are worried about crime, murders, and the violence, and at one level, that is seen as a runaway horse whose capture remains locked inside an elusive and complicated long-term approach.
What they cannot abide is the feeling that their hardships at every level are being ignored. Every single protest has yielded that declaration: that they are being treated as if they do not matter and that they do not exist.
This callous exclusion goes to the heart of anger, and it is made even worse by the revelations of millions of dollars being paid out here and there, by disclosures about the astonishing emoluments for politicians, who voted for their lucrative packages.
The impassable roads, the communities cut off, the persistent floods and the unnecessary gridlock are all situations that can be addressed if they are approached with intelligence, cooperation and, most of all, a sense of humanity.
A caring government cannot simply be a campaign slogan.
The signs of decrepitude are bubbling up from our underground infrastructure. Clearly, the old pipes are collapsing; shoddy paving has made everything that much more unstable, and the slapdash approach has resulted in a crisis that threatens to undermine our very foundations.
It can easily and sadly be a description of the state of the nation.
—Author Vaneisa Baksh is an editor, writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com