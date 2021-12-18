From Whitehall back to Mason Hall

Open letter to Mr Ferdie Ferreira:
Dear Mr Ferreira,
I wish to respond to your article published on December 13, 2021, by first saying I hold no brief whatsoever for Mr Watson Duke.
I am also of the view, however, that Mr Duke is most capable of defending himself.
I know the PNM’s defeat in Tobago’s THA election was as stunning as it was agonising and humiliating, particularly to die-hard PNM members and supporters like your goodself. Although to be fair, I know you are not one of the “till ah dead” ones, having broken ranks before. But not ALL PNM members and supporters are as “uncomfortable” as you are in the face of the crushing defeat.
On the one hand, you have labelled Mr Duke, the leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), as “a man of serious questionable credibility” and “a proven incompetent buffoon”. On the other, your observation about your political leader is that he is, “if not, the most experienced Prime Minister in our history”, and certainly he is one who continues to be, as you say, “a highly successful political gladiator”.
Clearly, it must be a most agonising and excruciating experience for such a magnificent political gladiator to be felled so dramatically by the person you deem an “incompetent buffoon”.
Mr Ferreira, instead of squandering your scarce and precious energy on Mr Duke and “young Farley”, challenge the leader and the PNM General Council, as you seem to be doing, to find answers to “what went wrong so fast”!
In your quest, you listed six “unquestionable facts”.
With respect, please extend your list to include the following:
(7) the authoritarianism of this political gladiator’s incumbency;
(8) the leader’s arrogance and contempt for his own people (no wonder, Mason Hall, his birthplace, rejected him twice in one year);
(9) the PM’s kiss-my-arse attitude on every major issue and his inability to take criticism;
(10) the PNM’s reducing of Tobago into a massive URP and CEPEP over the last 21 years, thus stifling the creativity, industry and entrepreneurship of the people.
The list can go on and on.
Even in defeat, the arrogance prevails within the ranks. Check the leader in Tobago, Mrs Tracy Davidson-Celestine and her response to the principled and politically mature PNM stalwart, Mr Stanford Callender, OR, the arrogant and absurd posturing of the Attorney General, properly put in his place by the Chief Secretary over the alleged conflict-of-interest issue of the PDP’s leader. Mr Conflict-of-Interest himself, to whom the title of “incompetent buffoon” is probably more applicable, will be well advised to back off and stop terrorising the newly appointed Chief Secretary and refrain from making a public nuisance of himself.
Mr Augustine appears well poised to deal with all the issues before him, including that regarding his leader, and he definitely needs no advice from any PNM ministers. Mr Augustine’s victory speech and subsequent deeds and statements clearly point to another Tobago-born statesman in the making, something that completely eludes the current Prime Minister.
Finally, Mr Ferreira, encourage the Prime Minister and the political leader to embrace your recommendation and make that “return trip” to Mason Hall to reconnect. Of course, whether or not he has the capacity to reconnect is another matter. It appears Mason Hall people already know the answer.
And, if the political gladiator cannot reconnect, advise him that in the quiet moments of his inevitable return to his Mason Hall farm, and in the midst of the bleating of his sheep and goats, he can author another book—”From Whitehall Back To Mason Hall”, extrapolating on the resounding defeat and his tenure as PM. To be certain, this time around, Mason Hall will surely buy and read.
The author is an attorney