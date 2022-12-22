FTX: a US$32b Caribbean farce?

US$32 billion evaporates. Who is to blame? Bahamians? The US? Or 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried?
Sam’s Christmas-season date is a US Federal Court in New York, charged with conspiracy, fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance offences. Penalties could total 115 years.
Back in April, Sam sat relaxed in cargo shorts and T-shirt, chatting with business-suited Bill Clinton and Tony Blair on stage at his “Crypto Bahamas” conference.
On November 11, his FTX crypto empire collapsed in a heap of dust. On December 12, he was arrested in his US$40 million Bahamas penthouse, then held in Nassau’s Fox Hill prison, bail denied. On Wednesday, he was extradited.
FTX was the world’s third-largest crypto-currency exchange—that’s a forum for using real money to buy and sell crypto tokens. FTX-linked companies were valued at US$32 billion before the crash, while Bankman-Fried’s estimated personal wealth was US$16 billion.
Putting that to scale, Elon Musk has US$156 billion. Rupert Murdoch, the world’s 99th richest, has US$16.6 billion. The CL Financial bailout was US$4.4 billion.
Sam founded FTX in 2019. He incorporated in the Bahamas in July 2021, and moved operations there from Hong Kong two months later.
The Bahamians were delighted.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was opening speaker at “Crypto Bahamas”, after Sunrise Yoga. He was followed by 185 speakers and panellists, mostly young, lively, attractive and ethnically diverse.
It was a corporate communications masterpiece. Getting the Bill-and-Tony double act doesn’t come cheap.
In the US, Sam has given US$40 million to the Democrats, while close colleague Ryan Salame gave US$23 million to the Republicans.
The day before the April conference, Bankman-Fried, Davis and photogenic team-mates posed with hard hats and shovels to “break ground” for a planned US$60 million headquarters, with two hotel towers and an athletics centre.
Construction never started.
When a financial company crashes, people ask about regulators.
Sam said in April “the Bahamas sort of jumped all the way to the front” because they “had already passed a cryptocurrency regulation regime, one of the only jurisdictions in the world to do so”.
Were the regulations fit for purpose? Davis now says he has not identified any deficiencies. But he says only one FTX company, FTX Digital Markets Ltd, is locally regulated. Other FTX companies were registered in Antigua or elsewhere.
Davis is a former president of the Bahamas Bar.
At the April ground-breaking, Davis said: “I take my hat off to the Securities Commission... ensuring that good actors as opposed to bad actors come into this space.”
The Bahamas has just three companies registered under Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) legislation passed in December 2020. A risk assessment was completed in May. Four police officers were given crypto training in 2021.
Only a small slice of FTX’s US$32 billion seems salvageable in the real world.
The 50 largest creditors are owed US$3 billion; the ten largest, more than US$100 million each. Identities are unrevealed. An estimated 42 per cent are in the Caymans, the Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda, mainly financial companies with beneficial owners elsewhere. Only two per cent reported a US address.
A turf war is in progress for FTX’s earthly remains.
The Bahamian courts and Securities Commission have appointed provisional liquidators, who initiated bankruptcy proceedings in New York.
Meanwhile, 134 FTX-associated companies have filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, led by John J Ray, who replaced Bankman-Fried as chief executive on November 11. He has 40 years’ insolvency experience.
He says FTX was previously managed by “a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals”. Ray has little time for the Bahamian process.
Says Ray: “Mr Bankman-Fried... appears to be supporting efforts by the joint provisional liquidators to... undermine these Chapter 11 cases, and to move assets from the debtors [FTX] to accounts in the Bahamas under the control of the Bahamian government.”
The Bahamian courts on November 12 approved the transfer of FTX digital assets to a secure wallet controlled by the Securities Commission.
Most FTX withdrawals were suspended from November 8. But Sam at 02.27 on November 10 e-mailed Bahamian attorney general Ryan Pinder, saying Bahamian customers could withdraw funds. The courts froze FTX assets that day, but Bahamian withdrawals continued until 12.00 on November 11—1,500 customers took out almost US$100 million.
US$256 million in real estate was purchased through a company covered by US Chapter 11 proceedings. But the Bahamian liquidators are trying to get control. The Bahamian liquidators claim their access to FTX’s electronic documentation has been blocked.
So, what lessons? Pinder says FTX “in no way threatens a bright future for the Bahamas. Quite the opposite... we have in place a principled, fair, comprehensive and ethical regulatory regime... we will act quickly and decisively to enforce it.”
Says Davis: “You don’t blame the jurisdiction, you blame the bad actors.”
And Sam? “If I had been spending an hour a day thinking about risk management on FTX, I don’t think that would have happened.”
His lawyers said in bail hearings that he needs medicine for attention deficit disorder.
A close associate of Sam is Jean Chalopin, creator of Inspector Gadget. Amazon, meanwhile, is now planning an eight-part series. Tragedy or farce?
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.