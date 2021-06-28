Full speed ahead to Tokyo

“If I catch Covid, I will recover. If I win a gold medal, I’ll be an Olympic champion for life”. Grenadian javelin thrower and first-time Olympian Anderson Peters, interviewed on Jamaican channel SportsMax about going to the Tokyo Olympics. The Games start in 24 days.
Covid-19 has been resurgent in parts of Japan. For a country with its level of development and technology, vaccination started late—in February—and has been slow and low, at less than 10 per cent of the population.
If you live outside of Japan, you won’t be able to attend any event. Foreign spectators are banned. Organisers have gone back and forth on how many local spectators to allow. They’ve settled on 50 per cent capacity at venues, and no more than 10,000 spectators. The Olympic Stadium which will host the opening and closing ceremonies and the track and field events has a capacity of 68,000.
The Japanese public and health authorities see danger in hosting what could be 15,000 athletes, coaches and officials, from all over the world. The Delta Variant is bad enough. They don’t want Japan to be the lab for an Epsilon Variant. Proof of recent, full vaccination and negative test results are mandatory. Testing and temperature-taking for Covid-19 will be frequent. Tokyo will be the most antiseptic environment ever for a major games.
Visitors have to submit an activity plan—places they plan to go to in their first 14 days. They can visit only those places. Nowhere else. Journalists are pushing back. Sport is unpredictable and they clearly can’t plan with that precision, they say; but they’ve been told that there’ll be no exceptions. For officials and others with more time on their hands, there’ll be no spontaneous exploration of Tokyo for the best sushi.
On May 18, I wrote here that the games, which had already been postponed from summer 2020 because of Covid-19, were “looking increasing unlikely to go ahead”. I chose my words carefully. Whatever the circumstances at any particular time, Covid-19 has shown that we should never be definitive about anything around this pandemic.
The reasons I gave were “one, a stubborn, shape-shifting Covid-19 —which makes it hard on national Olympic committees to organise teams, amid an ongoing pandemic, to actively participate. Two, they’re games that a majority of the Japanese people polled don’t want, their national health service is leery about, athletes are fretting about; and (three) about which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is keeping everyone guessing”.
The first two remained constant, but the last concerning the yea or nay got some more clarity. T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) President Brian Lewis told Fazeer Mohammed of TV6 in late May that the IOC would soon give local committees a “re-confirmation” that the games would take place. That was the last word on Tokyo participation.
But Lewis also said that the global body never seriously considered delaying the games for a second time. Under the terms of hosting agreements with countries and cities, stop or go is the IOC’s call. Their case for not postponing again was helped by a number of factors.
The first was that the athletes themselves weren’t having it, as Peters makes clear. Their competitive years are short. An opportunity lost now could be lost for good. They spend years preparing for and peaking towards Olympic competition. Delays can undo all the hard work. Lewis said the uncertainty was taking a toll. “All the negativity has a mental health impact, so I have to keep people’s spirits up.”
A further postponement of the games, say, to 2022, would have brought the Tokyo Games uncomfortably close to the Paris Olympics in 2024. Athletes who had one more shot after the Rio 2016 Olympics would have been severely disadvantaged by a six-year instead of four-year cycle.
At 34, the great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica is in the form of her life, having recently run times in the 100 metres that made her the second fastest woman in history, and in the 200 that was her lifetime best. For now she can hold off the challenge of flamboyant 21-year-old American Sha’Carri Richardson, and her Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson, 27 next month. Next year she may not be able to.
The Olympics are also a terrific shop window. Lucrative commercial endorsements await. From Michael Phelps to Usain Bolt to Simone Biles to Yelena Isinbayeva.
The Games themselves are a big money-spinner, with billions of dollars in sponsorship and billions more in broadcast rights to the IOC. It was unlikely that they’d countenance taking such a big financial hit again. Canadian Olympic official Dick Pound has said that only Armageddon could stop them.
High-level sporting events have been taking place everywhere, with capacity crowds in some cases. The Euro 2020 football competition is going on. Last Sunday in Budapest, the Netherlands lost to the Czech Republic before a full house. French Open tennis. Wimbledon, which started yesterday. The Phoenix Suns of the NBA are riding a wave of big home-crowd support, in an improbable run to the championship.
Although Olympics have vastly bigger athlete participation, the IOC can look at all of this and feel vindicated. When the Olympic flame is lit on July 23, the reservations of sportoholics like me will fall away. And if Shelly-Ann is facing the starting gun in the 100 metres final for the last time, you won’t be able to shift me from the TV.
• Orin Gordon is a media
and communications consultant