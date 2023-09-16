There is an underlying absurdity in the governance of Trinidad and Tobago. We recently had elaborate celebrations and ceremony for Independence Day and for the opening of Parliament. Pomp, parades, posturing, pontifications. Fundamentally farcical. This shambolic state, the instrument of our very independence, is now wallowing in its worse inefficiencies ever, failing abysmally in its obligations to the “sovereign people”.
From the delivery of justice to the collection of garbage there is shameless inadequacy. After hundreds of billions spent in the last eight years, citizens must continue to protest and block roads to have them repaired; they dread falling ill and going to a public health institution where they can languish from lack of effective attention; and they have no assurance the police or fire service, contacted in an emergency, will ever arrive.
See what happened to 98-year-old, visually-impaired Malcolm Diaz of Santa Cruz, who perished after a fire engulfed his home a short distance from the fire station? Sixty-one years after Independence, a neighbour said, “It didn’t have no water. We used water from the tank and, with buckets, we throw as much as we could to subdue the fire until the firemen come. But that Santa Cruz fire station is a waste of time.”
They called but no response. They called the San Juan Fire Station next but there was no truck available! Imagine! Finally, they called the Wrightson Road station. All the time, the fire hydrant directly in front of Diaz’s house was empty. Heavens! Is this a nation? Who’s in charge here? What is there to celebrate when the Government’s chronic inefficiency causes a citizen to die this way?
And not for the first time. An Express editorial reminded us of the earlier “horrific incident when a mother and daughter, Kemba and Zaya Morris, died from smoke inhalation after being trapped in their burning home in Siparia, which also boasts of a fire station. Without a working tender! By the time one arrived from Penal, the tragedy was complete”. Shame!
Leave off your red-carpet ceremonies, champagne glasses and speechifying! There is endless suffering here. Last week, we had an all too familiar scene. Students and parents of Caratal, Gasparillo, protested the woeful condition of the road to their school. PTA member Marissa Pavy said, “If a fire take place here, the fire services cannot respond, an ambulance cannot come.
“The police ketching their tail to drive on this road. Crime could happen and pass, and the police still can’t reach because of this road. We are taxpaying citizens of T&T, and our children deserve better. We are in the countryside, but the students are doing well. Minister of Works, help we, Minister of Local Government, help we! Councillor, MP, help! This has nothing to do with politics. Do it for the residents and the students. We are human beings.”
A more painful, poignant plea has not been made. Do the elites understand how it renders their celebrations and ceremonies utterly farcical?
And how crime levels mock this nationhood? Security of the “sovereign people” should be a primary responsibility of independence. Today, no one is safe from being murdered, anytime, anywhere, in this country. Some of the best are being killed. Courageous Kevin Barker refused to yield to gangsters’ demands for a “tax” of 20 per cent of his $90,000 HDC contract. Three men in dark, all wearing masks, two with rifles, one with a handgun, opened fire on Barker, father of four, police saying the murder ordered from prison. Earlier this year, Aneesa Ramkissoon, 26, was also killed at her Train Line Road home for refusing to pay “tax”.
One month before her murder, Ramkissoon had given birth to her third child. “The pain and suffering are unbearable,” said the country’s President recently. True. Police say there are 130 criminal gangs operating in this country. True. With over 1,000 members, says a former attorney general. Very true. But such awareness and nothing done?! And yet absurd celebrations and ceremony?!
Are the authorities disturbed by the murder last week of Kaylon Jacob, an enterprising, progressive young man of La Horquetta, killed on his way from his grill business to deliver an order from a customer? Enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps, Jacob had done courses in barbering and photography, swam competitively at Bon Air Secondary and had a one-year stint with Exodus Steel Orchestra. A multi-talented jewel in his community.
An inspiration who moved 19-year-old Nathaniel James, when he scored the only goal for his team in the football match between Trinidad and Tobago and Curacao, to take off his T&T shirt to reveal the message: “RIP Kaylon...stop the violence in La Horquetta”. Nathaniel said he “just wanted to dedicate the goal” to his friend. Kaylon “touched so many hearts”, said his grieving mother. He didn’t have to die this way. As so many others, every day of every year.
In a week’s time, there will again be expensive ceremony, cocktails and “toasts to the nation” on Republic Day. More meaninglessness. Country and Constitution have never seemed so hollow. This is fundamentally farcical Trinidad and Tobago.
—Ralph Maraj