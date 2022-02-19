Fundamentally Unsustainable

The country continues to be severely challenged with its fundamentally flawed economy, as evidenced at the immediate and surface level and also by its profoundly deep malaise.
First, the immediate. We may not benefit as much as anticipated from the current high oil and gas prices. Oil and gas production remain low. The 2022 budget was based on natural gas production of 3.37 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), but the country’s largest natural gas supplier, bpTT, will produce just 1.25 bcf/d. Shell also continues its low production. Natural gas curtailment will therefore continue in 2022. Add to this, some producing reservoirs declining and we see the dim picture for our LNG and petrochemical industries. Also, Finance Minister Colm Imbert predicted oil production will rise to 86,163 bpd this year. Not so, say experts. Production “may only be marginally better” than 2021.
National revenue will therefore be lower than anticipated. Bad enough. But the deeper issue will be our continuing foreign exchange problem. Gross official reserves declined to US$6,879.6 million at the end of 2021. And how much of this amount constitutes foreign borrowing? Businesses have long been complaining about great difficulty in accessing foreign exchange, and many ceased operations because of scarcity of the precious commodity. Since 2015, I have urged the Government to develop “new foreign streams” but they consumed over US$6 billion of precious reserves and did nothing. I have described foreign exchange as “the life-blood of our economy and society which we need to import almost everything we eat, drink, wear and use in our homes, schools, offices, shops, factories, fields and roadways”. It is therefore utterly shameful that after 60 years of independence, our economy remains essentially an elementary “one-horse economy” with its debilitating dependence on energy revenue.
This is our deep problem. Unlike Mauritius, also a parliamentary democracy that attained independence at the same time like Trinidad and Tobago and with a similar-sized population of 1.3 million. Mauritius has “no exploitable resources” like diamonds or oil. At independence its prospects were so dismal that Nobel economist James Meade doubted its viability. But with outstanding leadership, that nation progressed from a sugar-based monoculture to a diversified middle-income economy that includes tourism, finance, textiles, more agricultural products, and advanced technology, achieving over five per cent annual economic growth for almost 30 years. Another Nobel Laureate, Joseph Stiglitz, called it the “Mauritius miracle”.
On the other hand, for the last 60 years, Trinidad and Tobago moved in boom-and-bust cycles on the fortunes of our energy sector. And for the last six years, whilst the global energy revolution and climate change made diversification more urgent than ever, the position of Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley was stated in this outburst: “I keep hearing ‘diversification, diversification’. It is an annoying word.”
Here is another of our deep problems. Bankrupt leadership. At the UN climate conference in Glasgow, to win favours in a world which has become insistent about decarbonisation, Rowley talked of his commitment to fighting climate change, telling the world of his “ambitious” plans “aimed at diversifying our economy” away from oil and gas. How embarrassing! He thinks the world doesn’t know what is happening in Trinidad and Tobago! Everybody knows after he committed the “Petrotrin Sin” by completely shutting down our oil refinery, he declared “we will now make money by finding and selling oil”. His administration’s theme has been “Our oil, our gas, our future”. Yet, they allowed almost seven years to pass without facilitating a single successful bid round for exploration.
Small wonder this economy has been in depression for the last six years, earning little but borrowing “to maintain our lifestyle” and borrowing further to service accumulated debt. In September 2021, the net national debt stood at $126.6 billion, 85 per cent of GDP, way above the 70 per cent described as the “acceptable” level. Much of this must be repaid with foreign exchange. Where are the earnings for this? Why haven’t we diversified into new foreign revenue streams? And where are the plans and policies to stimulate business activity and increase Government revenue through corporate and individual taxes? How will education, health and national security be maintained? We are in trouble.
Even citizens’ pensions could be threatened. Since 2016, the National Insurance Board (NIB) has had to dip into its investments every year to finance pensions and other benefits, withdrawing over $1 billion in 2021, its highest amount ever. The Board spends more in benefit expenditure than it earns in contributions, which have declined from businesses closing down due to economic stagnation. The Central Bank says economic activity declined by three per cent in the third quarter of 2021, “largely attributable to a 3.5-per cent fall-off in non-energy sector production”. The 2020 and 2021 NIB reports reveal 1,433 businesses ceased contributions to the National Insurance System (NIS). They obviously ceased operations. And the registration of new businesses also decreased. But the retirement pension for 2021 increased to $4.548 billion, or 86.52 per cent of NIB long-term benefit expenditure.
“This situation is fundamentally unsustainable,” says NIB executive director Niala Persad-Poliah. The same can be said for the entire economy of Trinidad and Tobago.