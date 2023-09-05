Fussing about fireworks

As we wind down from celebrating 61 years of Independence, I’d hate to be “that guy”—the one who pours cold water over the pomp and ceremony—but someone has to deliver the reality check.
Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy watching fireworks as much as the next person. But at some point, we have to look at the bigger picture to see the long-lasting impact of fireworks on animals, human health, and the environment.
Although the smoke clears, the effects of fireworks displays continue to remind us that the thousands of dollars spent aren’t worth the bang or the buck. These effects range from debris, noise that causes temporary hearing loss or distress, and anxiety in people with mental disorders such as autism, and chemicals that trigger asthma or contribute to respiratory diseases. Then there is the impact on animals.
One video, in particular, during the Independence night celebrations summed up the impact: a horse, seemingly bewildered, afraid and confused, running through St James, in the opposite direction away from the Mounted and Canine Branch of the Police Service.
The video summed up what we already know but continue to ignore: fireworks cause more harm than good. This applies particularly to animals.
In 2019, a recently acquired red kangaroo at the Emperor Valley Zoo died from fireworks-induced trauma and stress, according to Gupte Lutchmedial, president of the Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago. If the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is serious about promoting the Emperor Valley Zoo as a tourist attraction, then it should maintain a vested interest in the welfare of the animals.
Since 2014, The Animal Welfare Network and the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) have been advocating for the end to the sale of fireworks. The sceptic in me doesn’t see this happening, although it has been done throughout the world; in Ireland, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. Countries such as the US and India have restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks to the public in certain states, such as Massachusetts, or cities, such as Delhi.
Roger Marshall, founder of Animals 360 Foundation, drew attention to the lack of progress made by the Office of the Attorney General on the “Fireworks Bill” after the Government invited public consultation on amendments to the bill in 2022.
The Explosives (Prohibition of Scratch Bombs) Order 2018 is evidence that the capacity to enact change is present. More needs to be done with the “Fireworks Bill”, if not for the sake of animals, then for the sake of the elderly and other vulnerable persons.
A more realistic goal for us would be to start regulating who can discharge fireworks and where, through special permits. The proposed legislation to the “Fireworks Bill” forwarded to media houses in 2022 by then-AG Faris Al-Rawi helps with the “who” but not with the “where” since permit holders can still discharge fireworks on land belonging to them or on other privately owned land once written permission is given.
Additionally, that discharges must not occur within a half-mile radius of areas such as a hospital, elderly home, zoo, animal farm, or national park is still too generous. Dogs, with a more acute sense of hearing compared to humans, can hear up to a mile away. For other animals, such as the ones at the Emperor Valley Zoo, even the open space of the Queen’s Park Savannah does not compensate for its close proximity.
Aside from the stress impact of fireworks on animals, there is also the health impact on people, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
A 2020 report based on surveys conducted by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) revealed effects of fireworks-induced noise that included irritability, anxiety, sleep deprivation, headaches, earaches and temporary/partial hearing loss, hypertension, chest pains, stress, and PTSD triggers.
Although the EMA has recommended a ban on traditional noise-producing fireworks, the proposed amendments to the “Fireworks Bill” seem slow to catch up.
Still, there have been isolated attempts by those such as former mayor Junia Regrello to minimise the wide-ranging negative impacts of fireworks. For last year’s Independence Day celebrations, Regrello announced that noiseless fireworks would make up 40 per cent of the fireworks display at San Fernando Hill. While “noiseless fireworks” is a misnomer since these fireworks are not noiseless but instead have a lower decibel range of 70-120 db compared to the traditional range of 125-155 db, at least some change is being enacted.
Still, noiseless fireworks do not completely resolve the issue of toxic metals such as lead and copper, and other contaminants such as ozone, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide and nitric oxide.
The wide-ranging negative effects of fireworks combustion that threaten the lives of animals and the health of humans far outweigh the few minutes of the spectacle.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Countries around the world have increasingly moved away from fireworks displays. The UK and certain cities in the US have already replaced fireworks with drone shows that are more animal, health and environmentally friendly. These may be more expensive, but at least they reduce the risk of traumatised animals, health complications and air pollution.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.