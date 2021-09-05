Gary Griffith—The good, the bad and the ugly

Finally, businessmen, ordinary farmers and other law-abiding citizens have come out in support and praise of acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith on the issue of granting Firearm User’s Licences (FUL) to deserving citizens.
And most of all they have endorsed his reappointment to the position of CoP.
During my tenure as chairman of the Firearms Appeal Board (FAB), hundreds of citizens complained that they had made applications for FULs and had received no response from the office of the CoP. Some were waiting for more than ten years for an official reply.
The FAB had great difficulty obtaining official information on those applications. During our three -year term we received only seven responses from the office of the CoP simply stating that the applicants were unsuccessful. Our Board heard the appeals of the seven respondents following which the CoP was directed to issue FULs to five successful applicants on appeal. In hearing appeals we upheld approximately 30 decisions by the Office of the CoP not to grant FULs.
It is now public knowledge that there are about 5,000 outstanding applications for FULs. Griffith has publicly stated he will expedite the processing of those pending applications and once the legal criteria is met, he will grant them FULs.
But a CoP will eventually have to decide how many FULs should be issued to citizens of this small country.
I am of the view that even if a citizen is qualified for the granting of a FUL, we will reach a saturation point where a CoP would have to think more than twice in granting further FULs. On this score I wish to note that the acting CoP never stated that citizens of this country have the constitutional or fundamental right, or the absolute right to possess firearms once they meet the legal qualifications. He stated that all law-abiding citizens have the legal right to make applications to the CoP for the issue of firearms licences. He was of the view that once they fulfilled the legal criteria to obtain a FUL he as CoP will grant them that right to bear arms.
The confusion emerged when he used the “Term of Art” in the US constitution “to bear arms” which is interpreted in the US as having the constitutional right to possess firearms.
Be that as it may, over the unnecessary confusion and hullabaloo of Griffith’s assertion of citizens possessing the right to bear arms meant they possess the constitutional right to possess firearms once qualified or whether they have gained an ordinary right or privilege to possess a firearm, the burning question is: Is he is a fit and proper person to be appointed on contract as CoP for the next three years?
It is quite true that very often his public comments against his critics are confrontational, caustic and arrogant. And he is sometimes impudent, sarcastic and boisterous. A good example is his utterance that “massa day done” in reference to the Prime Minister’s office “summoning” him to a meeting. He learned his lesson from this emotional outburst and has publicly apologised to the Prime Minister.
But I hasten to say, in relation to his appointment to the contracted position as CoP, we must all reluctantly accept the idiosyncrasies of his personality which point us to the good, the bad and the ugly of the man, Gary Griffith.
And if he is eventually appointed CoP the powers that be can slowly rope him into conformity to a conservative and sagacious approach vis-à-vis his public comments.
I wish to go on record as an ordinary law-abiding citizen and also as one of the senior leaders of the Criminal Bar of this country as endorsing the reappointment of Griffith on contract as our CoP for the next three years.
The great majority of our citizens are of the view that at this point in time of our history in fighting the criminal elements plaguing the country we need a man like Griffith as head of the TTPS.
But the entire country must take note that the Police Service Commission has hired a former judge to begin an investigation into allegations that senior members of the Griffith-led TTPS have brought the organisation into disrepute by engaging in acts of misconduct. (Sunday Express, September 5, 2021). “The Sunday Express is reliably informed that it involves allegations of a licence-for-sale racket in the granting of firearm users licence (FUL),” the report states.
And in order to facilitate a smooth and impartial investigation into the allegations of corruption, inter alia vis-à-vis the granting of FULs, Griffith has sought and received approval to proceed on leave from September 6.
It goes without saying that this investigation must be completed as soon as possible because the CoP must be like Caesar’s wife - beyond reproach.
And providing that his impeccable good character remains intact after the investigation into the “police corruption” I respectfully urge the Honourable Prime Minister, as first amongst equals, to convince his Inner Cabinet Members that Gary Griffith at this point in time is the right man for the onerous contracted job of Commissioner of Police of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
—The author is a Senior Counsel