Gary’s rudeness put an end to his career

The Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s loss of confidence in the former commissioner of police Gary Griffith had little or nothing to do with his competence or efficiency in carrying out his official police duties.
Rather, it was his rude, inane and pompous disrespect for the Office of the Prime Minister following a public spat over the non-arrest and prosecution by the police of pool party bathers at Bayshore Towers in early September 2020.
In the weeks following this unfortunate and unnecessary imbroglio, Mr Griffith vehemently heaped insults upon the head of the Prime Minister as follows:
(1) Massa day done in this country.
(2) He (the PM) was encouraging police officers to violate the constitutional rights of citizens by breaking the laws to ease political pressure on him and his administration, and he was trying to “throw the police under the bus”. In other words, he was incompetent.
(3) He referred to the PM as behaving as massa but as far as he, Mr Griffith, was concerned, “massa day done” in T&T.
(4) He accused the Prime Minister of using a reporter to write stories in order to discredit him because the PM was fearful of his independence and popularity as an efficient and indefatigable Commissioner of Police.
There were many more vulgar insults to the Prime Minister.
The Police Service Commission (PolSC) sent a missive dated September 22, 2020, to Griffith, stating that the Prime Minister had made an official complaint against him for misbehaviour and pointed out that he is irrational, erratic, disrespectful, accusatory and unreliable.
The Prime Minister also stated inter alia, in his letter of complaint to the PolSC, that he, as the chairman of the National Security Council, had lost confidence in Mr Griffith as Commissioner of Police.
Griffith subsequently offered a public apology to the Prime Minister for his unbecoming and erratic behaviour, foolishly believing the Prime Minister had forgiven him and all was forgotten.
Mr Griffith’s popularity as an excellent and efficient Commissioner of Police was skyrocketing. He was taking the fight to the criminal elements in the country and Dr Rowley led him to really believe that his vulgar insults to him were all “water under the bridge”. Dr Rowley apparently decided to play dead to catch corbeaux alive.
Apparently the PolSC also believed the Prime Minister had forgiven commissioner Griffith, in that he was not pursuing disciplinary proceedings against him. And thus Griffith’s name on the Order of Merit list is said to have topped the contenders for the selection and re-appointment for the position of Commissioner of Police.
The President recently stated almost immediately after receiving the Merit List from the PolSC it was withdrawn by the commission. It is more likely that it was withdrawn by Bliss Seepersad without consultation, consent, approval and authority from the other members of the commission because upon learning of the withdrawal of the Merit List they all resigned en masse.
I had anticipated that all the machinations surrounding the re-appointment of Mr Griffith to continue as the next Commissioner of Police would ooze out at the parliamentary debate involving the motion to remove the President from office.
And a very vexed question which must be debated and answered is: who is the high-ranking Government official who caused Bliss Seepersad to crawl back to the President and withdraw the Merit List from her hands, without the consent, knowledge and approval of the other members of the Police Service Commission? If this is so, then on the face of it, Bliss Seepersad committed the common-law criminal offence of misbehaviour in public office.
And what the country must realise is that in spite of the fact that Keith Christopher Rowley is very much a Machiavellian politician and the vice grip which now holds him as an oxymoron in the unprecedented implosion/debacle of a constitutional independent Police Service Commission, he would emerge badly wounded but not politically dead in order to fight another day to hold on to the reins of government.
And in all of these political machinations our democracy is in peril, starting with the Office of the President. And will Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, ORTT, a brilliant jurist of impeccable character be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency in all these shenanigans and political bacchanal?
Mr Griffith should have known it was not in the nature of Rowley to forgive him for branding him a ‘massa’, hypocrite and an incompetent Prime Minister. The day he uttered these insults was equivalent to, metaphorically speaking, signing his own death warrant as a public figure.
—The author is a Senior Counsel