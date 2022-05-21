Gaslighting a nation

Everybody knows, but nobody knows; this is the state of our politics and the conduct of some parliamentarians. In 2000, Jamaican singer Shaggy had a hit song, “It Wasn’t Me”, in which he denied infidelity even when there was incontrovertible proof. Only at the end, he admitted that line of defence made no sense. Our politicians have not yet reached that position of admission.
In the present furore over child sexual abuse, there are assertions that the infamous 1997 Sabga report was laid in Parliament. I challenge anyone to produce proof that it was.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar points to a 1999 law reform package as proof that the recommendations from the Sabga report were being implemented. Hansard helpfully quotes Mr Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, the then-attorney general, “...the Ministry of the Attorney General appointed a committee in August 1998 to examine and review existing laws relating to children and to prepare a comprehensive package of legislation... The main purpose of the Bill is to amend certain laws to bring Trinidad and Tobago more in line with its obligation under the United Nations Convention and the Rights of the Child (emphasis mine) and to amend certain other laws in keeping with the general reform of legislation affecting children”. Then-minister Manohar Ramsaran was on the drafting committee, but no mention of the Sabga report. Ramesh Maharaj now denies the Cabinet-level tabling of the report.
Mr Ramsaran, in Parliament in June 2006, said, “We appointed a committee... headed by Dr Robert Sabga to investigate homes in this country, and that Report is somewhere in the Parliament. It was laid in Parliament.” Can he supply the date of tabling since Hansard does not record it?
Somehow in November 2002, Prof Deosaran was aware of some details in the report. He said, “...almost 15 years ago, there was a report on children’s homes, not only the problems in terms of administration and infrastructure but the extent of incest and abuse in those homes, the degree of injury that took place in those homes. It is commonly called the Sabga Report”. Yet, in 2021, the Judith Jones committee reportedly could not source it. Where did it go?
Given the then-intense bitterness of local politics (remember “lies, half-truths and innuendoes” and the revoked work permit of Mr Julian Rogers in April 1998?), can the public believe the golden opportunity to expose the PNM perpetrators would have been missed? Was not Mr Basdeo Panday famous for the “take it to the police” advice?
The Parliament did not do right for our children at any time. On both sides, there was a laxity about our vulnerable children. Nobody can deny that sex crimes were and are being committed. Yet, Parliament has abdicated its responsibility since 1998.
Instead of confessing to failure in handling the abuse, we choose to blend in the tragic Akiel Chambers story for political purposes. We have bundled up a credible story about an evil sexual crime with the ongoing problem of not caring for vulnerable children. This action is designed to induce horror and disgust, deflecting responsibility and neglect. Enmeshed in this narrative is the conflation of sexual orientation and sexual abuse; this is a traditional way of smearing gay people by presenting them as child molesters. Adult sexual contact with an underage minor is a crime and a serious moral wrong. But it is not helpful to tie in a person to a crime simply because of their sexual orientation.
More importantly, there is the malicious attempt to corral into the fray “a high judicial officer”. Based on the evidence provided at the Akiel Chambers inquest, there was no indication that this opinion is grounded. None. We are witnessing a network of amoral political operatives seeking to milk the national anger. The point? To justify a denial of due process to all perceived as enemies, and score political points even at the expense of damaging our institutions.
We have moral rot at the top of our society, abuse of power and a pervasive sense of impunity by our elites. We live in a society where women frequently die at the hands of men, where children are incest victims, and predators abound. This unhappy confluence is a “perfect storm” allowing our elites to elude accountability. The consequence? Our social trust levels have plummeted. We now have some people who believe it is better to destroy everything. Burn it to the ground is the mantra: a natural outcome of people feeling they are right to be suspicious of all others. Nothing seems safe—chaos rules.
How can we get back on track as a nation? We can by getting involved at the community level and being engaged in the nitty-gritty work of improving our little corner. We have to struggle together to make things work since this is how trust is built. The alternative? Let a crazy rise on the promise that he alone can fix things. The choice is ours!