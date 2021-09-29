Gatekeepers and suicide prevention

On Republic Day, 30 university students, ranging in ages from 20 to 27, took time out from their families to attend a Gatekeeper training programme for suicide prevention and awareness.
Gatekeeper training teaches people to identify individuals who are showing warning signs of suicide risk and to help these individuals get the services they need.
They can be committed persons with a desire to help others, such as parents, friends, neighbours, teachers, clergy, caseworkers and police officers.
This programme was hosted by Mindwise Project and Google Women Techmakers, and organised by director Maria O’Brien, as part of the Career Development department of The University of the West Indies, where they connect students with career and skill-building opportunities.
This social collective effort is sorely needed during the Covid-19 pandemic when the rates of suicidal deaths have increased across all age groups and, more so, among very young children.
As facilitator, the first question I posed was: do you think suicide can really be prevented? Many believe if someone has made up their mind to harm themselves, no one can stop them.
What do you think? Most answered “yes”, and suggested intervention and support are necessary, and that care and empathy must be shown. What they didn’t know is that many people who contemplate suicide, including those who eventually kill themselves, have ambivalent feelings about this decision—moments before they end their life.
This concept of ambivalence was explored in detail by Prof Ella Arensman from Ireland. She stated that while people are sincere in their desire to die, they simultaneously wish they could find another way out of their dilemma.
This was a critical dynamic which should be explored by all helpers and listeners as we find ways to divert suicidal behaviours and persuade instead, with messages of hope and purpose.
Gatekeeper training for suicide prevention, therefore, also explores this disturbing variable of ambivalence and introduces QPR Theory—Question, Persuade and Refer, which is based on the fact that most suicidal persons send warning signs or red flags to others and are ambivalent and unsure of what to do, moments before engaging in self-harm or suicide.
This week marks the last week of Suicide Prevention Month in September. The statistics are grim. We all have to be alert to the signs that someone may be in emotional and mental distress—listen to what they may say; pay attention to the final plans they may carry out: giving away personal items and tidying up their space.
Let’s all be advocates and make mental health a priority wherever we are. Each one must reach one!
Let us help children and adolescents experience social rewards and feel part of a group and a sense of belonging by increasing online learning in more social and affective ways. Increasing the resilience of our youth is a great buffer to the adverse effects of cyber-bullying and online predators who may affect their emotional stability.
Let us protect our children, our family and friends in proactive ways.
—Author Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor is a psychologist/educator and immediate past president, TTAP