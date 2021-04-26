George Floyd’s life mattered

You say to me, “I’ve lost yet another relative to this awful cancer, and this time it’s my father”. And I reply, “everyone’s father dies sometime”.
This is how “all lives matter” is received by people trying to tell you, through their experienced pain, through complex history, that policing in the United States generally devalues the lives of black people.
That everyone’s father dies sometime is true. That all lives matter is true. But it misses the point and the context, either wilfully or through an unforgivable lack of awareness. Saying that black lives matter was never an assertion that they’re the only lives that do.
As Black Lives Matter (BLM) gained momentum in the US, people on the right who were hostile to the notion of holding police accountable for the disproportionate killing of black people would respond with “all lives matter”. That wasn’t an attempt to create feelgood for all of humanity, folks. It was a middle finger to calls for accountability by black Americans. This context is central to everything.
Here in T&T, saying that black lives matter rubs some people the wrong way. The reaction is indignation. Indignation that the acknowledgement of the importance of life isn’t universal.
That is worth getting indignant about, but that is not what BLM is saying. People owe it to themselves to understand the nuance before blindly pushing back, as some otherwise smart people have done.
That said, BLM has terrible PR, and it hasn’t communicated its mission well since its founding in 2013. Some bad folks have latched onto its protests, including people—black and not black —who are just there to literally fight. It hasn’t built on early gains.
The phrase itself is inartful, and gives people hostile to its cause or downright ignorant of it, an easy point to push back. Should BLM rebrand? Black Lives Matter Too? Black Lives Also Matter? Is it even necessary to mollify its critics?
In social media spaces here last week, some critics gleefully brandished an article from the right-wing Daily Mail about how BLM founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors bought a house, in what one local poster described as a “white neighbourhood” in Los Angeles.
She hadn’t broken any laws or stolen any money, fact-checkers found, but this non-story was a big deal in conservative media. A fair proportion of the knocks on BLM is bad-faith criticism by people they’ll never win over.
This Michael Holding-length runup brings me to George Floyd, and the conviction of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin for murder last week.
Almost one year ago, Floyd walked into a convenience store to buy cigarettes. He allegedly tendered a counterfeit US$20. A store employee called the police. Two things stand out for me in what followed.
One, Floyd’s offence generated two squad cars and four policemen. Two, Chauvin had his hands in his pocket as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for approximately nine minutes. The insouciance of someone squatting by the corner having a Stag. Onlookers begged him to get off Floyd.
He ignored them with that chilling stare, asserting his power. I have the badge, the gun and the authority, and I’m the boss here. The black life beneath his knee did not matter.
Floyd’s death was a toxic brew of excessive, overly-militarised policing, poor training, and a history that underpins the contemptuous view too many of them have of a populace they’re supposed to be serving.
The attitudes do not always employ lethal force. In 2009 policemen in affluent Cambridge, Massachusetts, saw an elderly man with a walking stick on a porch fumbling to open the door. The man was Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates, he had just returned from China, and he was at his own house.
They accosted the old man, he gave them a mouthful, and they handcuffed him. President Barack Obama’s observation that “the police acted stupidly”, saw him slaughtered by Fox News and other right-wing media. But they hadn’t acted stupidly… they asserted their power over a black man who wasn’t being sufficiently deferential.
Last August in the town of Kenosha in Wisconsin, a white teenager named Kyle Rittenhouse walked past a group of policemen, hands up and with an AR 15 rifle slung across his chest—a semi-automatic weapon he had irresponsibly brought to a protest he opposed.
He had just shot two people dead. The police let him by. Only public outcry led to his arrest later. Six years earlier in Ohio, a 12-year-old named Tamir Rice was playing with a toy gun in his own yard, when a policeman shot him dead.
Properly analysing policing in America means that we should resist drawing neat straight lines between incidents. In some cases such as last week’s shooting of a teenage girl about to stab another, even critics of the police had to concede that there was little that the officer could have done differently.
Prof Maria Haberfeld of John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York told CBS News that US police officers receive ten to 36 weeks’ training before they are let out onto the streets, armed. European police receive years of rigorous training, almost to the level of an academic degree.
Added to this, there is enough evidence of a pattern of consistency to overzealous policing of black communities. Or inconsistency, in the case of Rittenhouse. Try to convince me that Kenosha police would have let a black man with a long gun walk right past them.
