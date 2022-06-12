George Lamming: An outstanding Caribbean intellectual

On behalf of myself and the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), I wish to pay tribute to George Lamming who passed away on June 4, just four days before his 95th birthday. George Lamming is, of course, well known as one of the Caribbean’s most important writers. Most of the tributes written since his death have identified the vital contributions that his novels have made to us as Caribbean people and indeed to all who have been colonised.
In paying tribute to Lamming, others have pointed to his legacy as a teacher and mentor, having regard to the very many universities and colleges where he lectured and gave workshops and talks. Some have referred to Lamming as a philosopher whose understanding of Caribbean society enabled him to give us insights of who we are as a people and point us the way forward. Family friends have shared intimate memories of the very human person that he was.
All of this and more is true. However, we wish to pay tribute to George Lamming as one of the region’s outstanding and finest revolutionary intellectuals, like CLR James who was older than Lamming; and Walter Rodney, Tim Hector who were younger, and John La Rose who was of his generation. Lamming was a friend and comrade of them all, as well as others from beyond our region. George was a revolutionary because he was an activist. He not only wrote and spoke about change, he was involved in organising for that change. Thus George Lamming was a life long supporter of the Cuban Revolution and was honoured by that country’s Casa de Las Americas.
He contributed to the process of the Grenadian Revolution through education workshops and utilised the space of the Revolution to organise the group of “Intellectuals for the Sovereignty of the Caribbean”.
We had our First Conference in Grenada and a number of us met in Grenada in August 1983 to plan the Second Conference. The events of October 1983 when the Revolution was destroyed from within with the assassination of Maurice Bishop and his comrades, prevented that Second Conference from being held in Grenada. It was instead held in Trinidad in 1984. I was honoured to be a member of that group.
Lamming helped us all to understand key moments in our Caribbean experience of struggle for progressive change by delivering the main tribute at the funeral of Walter Rodney in June 1980. Lamming was a friend of Walter and the Working Peoples Alliance and publicly supported their work and was extremely critical of the Burnham regime. Consistent with his own views of what an intellectual is, George wrote this about Walter: “Rodney wanted to participate in overthrowing the hegemonies of the Plantation and its Western institutions; to work toward the emergence of an alternative consciousness. He did not share the view…that scholarship should seek to achieve a posture of neutrality.”
Lamming fittingly delivered the main tribute at the Memorial Service for Maurice Bishop and the Martyrs of St George’s held here in December 1983 in Trinidad at the Holy Trinity Cathedral. It was the only such memorial possible and was organised by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union.
Lamming also answered the call to deliver the main tribute at the Celebration of the Life of CLR James at the OWTU Palms Club. He was a friend and comrade of Tim Hector of Antigua and said this of Tim: “Tim Hector…combined a magnificent and philosophical intelligence with the investigative skills of a journalist.”
But the organising and working with other progressive and revolutionary political activists alone does not give us the full understanding of Lamming as a revolutionary intellectual. George was deeply committed to the Caribbean working class; to the ordinary men and women whom he believed to be the ones to transform our societies and thus fully realise freedom and justice for all. This belief is found in his many lectures, essays and addresses, including the feature address at an OWTU Annual Conference of Delegates.
In his own words: “…the victories of organised labour have helped to democratise the region; and the continuing struggle, however embattled and confused in all its manifestations, has set new post-imperial agendas for defining our reality”. And, almost as if he was speaking to us about the politics of Trinidad and Tobago today, Lamming asserts: “It is argued everywhere that these (working) people are the critical motive force of the society.” But it is a force that has too often been reduced to the dormant and abused status of electoral fodder. Every four of five years, they become visible and decisive in a tribal power game that concludes with their absence from any serious consideration about their future.”
In many of his essays and lectures, Lamming spoke about the issues of race, class and gender in the Caribbean and warned that no fundamental change is possible unless African and Indian working people unite in a common struggle for full freedom; nor will we overcome injustice if we do not end discrimination against women and the inequality of the relationships of power between men and women.
Lamming may no longer be physically with us but he has left behind not only a great legacy of activism as a revolutionary intellectual; but a tremendous body of writing that is crucial to our understanding of ourselves; our societies and where we are in the world; and which therefore is an invaluable guide to what must be done to address the contradictions of our region. It is perhaps more than symbolic that George passed to be with the ancestors in the very week that this country is grappling so badly with one contradiction - that of race and religion.
Interestingly, in his essay titled “Language and the Politics of Ethnicity” Lamming starts by quoting two poems, one by the Indo-Guyanese, Mahadai Das, entitled “If I came to India” and the other by the Cuban poet, Nicolas Guillen, entitled “My Last Name”. Our political leaders and commentators should read Lamming.
Perhaps these words of his will enlighten us: “But individuals responding to the imagined threat of group pressure are very vulnerable to the most vulgar and opportunistic appeals which warn them about probable destruction by the Other. And when the political goal is not just about securing minority civil rights, but actually acquiring the instruments of power for the regulation of the whole, society, racial and ethnic demagogy on either side makes sure of its advantages, even when the fundamental issue is not objectively about Race but Power”.
Central to Lamming’s thought was that of sovereignty. His passing also came when the region is engaging the issue of sovereignty in the land of the Empire at the so-called Summit of the Americas. And so we end this tribute with some more of his, oh so wise, words “This region has been staggering slowly and painfully to resolve the contradiction of being at once independent and neo-colonial; …and struggling to move away from being a regional platform for alien enterprise to the status of being a region for itself, with the sovereign right to define its own reality and order its own priories.”