IN what has been a compelling postseason of National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball, the number eight seed in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat, eliminated the top seed, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks also had the best regular season win-loss record in the entire NBA, east and west.
That wasn’t supposed to happen. The Heat had to play two extra games to even qualify for the playoffs. In playoff basketball in a league that features the best players in the world, the seed matchups work like this in the first round. One plays eight, two plays seven, three plays six, four plays five. As in tennis, you don’t want the best meeting each other prematurely.
The winners advance to the semis, then the conference finals. The Eastern and Western Conference champions play each other for the NBA Championship, the most prestigious prize in basketball. Last year’s champions were the Golden State Warriors of San Francisco.
The Bucks won the title in 2021. This year, they didn’t even make it past the first round. In the best-of-seven series, the Heat bounced them four-one. Four-zero is a clean sweep… the series is over when a team gets four wins. Four-one is known as a “gentleman’s sweep”, the one won game being the smallest of fig leaves.
The Heat, their brilliant forward Jimmy Butler and their coach Erik Spoelstra – regarded as one of the smartest in the game – took advantage of an injury to the Bucks’ marquee player Giannis Antetokuonmpo to storm into a three-one series lead. By the time Giannis returned for the elimination game, it was too late. The Heat and Butler won game five on the Bucks’ home court narrowly, by two points, to take the series.
Shortly after the decisive game, Giannis sat down to face reporters in a news conference. Post-match encounters with athletes are some of the best that a journalist can have. The competitor’s experience is still raw. In the mix zone in athletics stadiums, we’re literally in the face of athletes separated by only a barrier, and they haven’t even properly got their breath back. It’s eyeball to eyeball stuff. The NBA allows reporters into locker rooms, often with the players wearing little besides bath towels.
Giannis’ was a more conventional face off with the media. He sat at a table with a mic, facing a pack of sports reporters. Then came the question, and the answer that reverberated far beyond that room in the bowels of the Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee, the Bucks’ home city in the American upper Midwest.
“Do you view this season as a failure,” asked Eric Nehm, who covers the Bucks for the online magazine, The Athletic.
The question hit. Giannis exhaled, put his head in his hands and muttered ‘Oh, my God”. And then he answered, and went deep.
“You asked me the same question last year, Eric,” he said. “Do you get a promotion every year on your job? No, right?
“Every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work towards something… towards a goal. Which is to get a promotion, to take care of your family, provide a house for them or take care of your parents. It’s not a failure. It’s steps to success.”
He then referenced the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time. “Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure?” he asked.
Nehm replied, “I mean, I don’t think so. No.”
“OK, exactly, so why you asking me that question?”, Giannis shot back.
“There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you are able to be successful. Some days you are not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”
The exchange was respectful, albeit tense and intense. It was clear that the two had a sound professional relationship, and a mutual respect. Giannis twice pointed out to Nehm that he was not trying to personalise the issue.
The congealed conventional wisdom in much of sport today is that only winning matters. There are no participation trophies… no medals simply for taking part. This is the “Mamba Mentality”. Kobe Bryant (aka the Mamba), one of the fiercest competitors in the history of the game, outlined it in a book bearing the same title. He and Jordan were extremely driven and ruthless in pursuit of winning. For them, second place, silver medals and runner-up were failures.
We therefore have the sight of young England footballer Jude Bellingham, 17 at the time and who hadn’t achieved anything in his sport, yanking the runner-up medal off his neck while not yet off the podium after England’s loss to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 in London.
The Corinthian Spirit – the old, unwritten gentlemen’s creed that supposedly governed sporting competition more than a century ago – was always more mythical than based in reality. Legendary cricketer WG Grace overruled umpires and was as driven by winning as any modern-day sportsman or sportswoman.
Bellingham is hardly alone in his actions. This misplaced machismo has become fashionable in cup competitions in football. Players feel the need to show the world that they’re not happy with anything except winning the ultimate prize. They should get some perspective. Like Giannis did.
