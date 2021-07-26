Giannis, Naomi and representation

AT the Fiserv Forum, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, an inch under seven feet tall, slumped courtside into a chair too small for his lean but muscular frame, covered his head and face with a towel and sobbed. The game that won his team, the National Basketball Association title had just ended and emotion washed over him.
It had been a long road to the top. His Nigerian parents had migrated to Greece before he was born and the better life eluded them for decades. Four out of their five sons were born in Athens. All of the Antetokounmpo boys were sports-inclined, but Giannis was the most gifted. Financial security was a long time coming. The family, including Giannis, hawked watches, CDs, DVDs and more, on the street.
When the brothers weren’t doing that, they were playing basketball. Money was tight. Giannis and his older brother Thanasis shared the same pair of shoes at practice. Now, eight years into his decorated NBA career, he has a Nike shoe that bears his name and gets 15 pairs a month from club and sponsor.
Teenaged Giannis, would go to Internet cafes in Athens and watch NBA games in faraway USA. He loved Kevin Durant’s game. When the 18-year-old realised his dream of playing in the league and was drafted by the Bucks in 2013, America didn’t know what to make of the long, skinny, shy but undeniably talented kid. So they called him the Greek Freak.
He grew up. He filled out. Over the years he was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year. Eight years later, 2021, the Bucks won the finals against the Phoenix Suns, and he was the MVP. On the way there, he went toe-to-toe with his boyhood hero Kevin Durant, now of the Brooklyn Nets, and beat him.
Basketball’s current MVP is missing from the Tokyo Olympics, because Greece didn’t qualify. He couldn’t help them in qualification. He was too busy winning the NBA championship. Giannis and Naomi Osaka, a living fusion of Haiti and Japan, are currently two of the most potent symbols of the globalisation of representation.
Naomi lit the Olympic flame, joining Muhammed Ali of the US and Cathy Freeman of Australia, in a select band of Olympians to have done so at Olympic games in their country. To see her jointly sporting Japan’s colours and her black woman braids was powerful.
For many other black immigrants in Greece and other European countries, life didn’t follow a similar trajectory as Giannis’. Even so, for the majority of his life, it was anything but a fairy tale.
He did not get Greek citizenship until he was 18. He didn’t have a Nigerian passport either, meaning he was stateless until then. Peter Goodman of The New York Times wrote, “For most of his life growing up in Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo was considered a foreigner. As the son of African immigrants, he was perpetually vulnerable to attacks by racist militants and to threats of deportation to Nigeria, a country he had never visited.”
The globalisation of sport, the shrinking of the world, the merging of nationalities and the scrambling of representation, has been underway for some time. Trinidadian McDonald Bailey won bronze for Great Britain in the men’s 100 metres in Helsinki in 1952. Three Jamaica-born men won 100 metres gold for other countries in successive Olympics—in Seoul in 1988, Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996—but the first of them, Ben Johnson, was disqualified for drug-taking. The others were Linford Christie and Donovan Bailey respectively.
Members of the far-right National Front in France have been choking on their baguettes for decades, watching their men’s football team. It is regularly 80 per cent comprised of the sons of Africa, Martinique, Guadeloupe and other predominantly black parts of the Francophone world. ‘Les Bleus’ (The Blues) are very black, and do not fit the NF picture of a nativist France.
Martin Braithwaite, who plays football for Denmark, has a black Guyanese father. He kept his father’s name. Former Swedish player Henrik Larsson, whose father is from Cape Verde, didn’t. He admitted that he made a conscious decision to use his mother’s name, because he did not want to face prejudice in Swedish society. Sweden, nevertheless, is one of the more progressive countries in Europe. The forward line of their football team is currently led by Alexander Isak, Swedish-born of Eritrean parents.
The Boateng brothers, Jerome and Kevin Prince, chose different paths to representation. Both were born in Germany to a Ghanaian father and German mother. Jerome chose to represent Germany; Kevin Prince to represent the Black Stars of Ghana at senior level.
Adult migration has increased and is also changing the picture. A number of African athletes have chosen citizenship of wealthier Middle Eastern countries such as Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar. Merlene Ottey represented Slovenia later in her competitive life, after representing Jamaica for most of it.
Representation is a big deal for athlete migrants in general; moreso for those who are refugees. The United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, recently brought us the story of boxer Eldrick Sella, a Venezuelan refugee based in Trinidad. He was one of 29 athletes selected for the IOC’s Refugee Olympic Team. They are talented enough to compete, but their circumstances don’t allow them to do so under a national flag.
Representation matters. Ask Giannis and Naomi.
The author is a media consultant. Follow him on Twitter,
@oringordon