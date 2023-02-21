Give tourism the right focus, budget

Once again Trinidad and Tobago has demonstrated its ability to host a large-scale festival event.
Carnival 2023 demonstrated the creativity of our people, the ability of the private sector to rise to the occasion and, to a large measure, things were organised with a level of professionalism of which we can all be proud.
We must not forget that this year’s Carnival was the first post the Covid-19 pandemic, and happened at a time when the country’s economy was emerging from years of contraction.
With a short season, it was not perhaps surprising that some of the events did not attract the kind of bumper crowds expected, at least until the arrival of thousands of visitors in the country.
The numbers are yet to be revealed, but with the challenge with airlift, the continued concern of a recession in the USA and Europe, not to mention the economic hardship in the UK, there is the real possibility that the “Mother of all Carnivals” will not live up to its billing.
This suggests that come 2024 more work will have to be done by both the Government and the private sector to grow the festival and deploy the resources to consistently improve its hosting.
The Government must prioritise an increase in airlift and connectivity to the island. Caribbean Airlines alone cannot pick up the slack left by the reduction in flights from North America, inclusive of the Port of Spain/Toronto route.
There is also the continued challenge in intra-regional travel, both in terms of connectivity and price. This requires the Government to work at the level of Caricom to once and for all solve this problem, which for sure is not easy, especially as many of these islands absolutely depend on fees from airlines in their airspace and other kinds of costs to meet their budgets. It therefore requires a regional approach that looks at the bigger picture of more intra-regional travel meaning more stay-over opportunities.
The Government, especially the Ministry of Tourism, must be commended for encouraging the docking of two cruise ships during the height of the Carnival which offered an alternative accommodation and a different mode of transport to Trinidad, apart from the usual airlift. Perhaps the emergence of the long-touted regional ferry could be realised to help meet the continued intra-regional transportation challenge.
Through Tourism Trinidad or some other agency, the Government may also have to find a system for increasing the room stock using the bed-and-breakfast approach or adopting the Airbnb model of Carnival room rentals, which is already occurring on an informal basis. All accommodation should be inspected and regulated, with visitors being able to check availability, location, quality and safety via an app. Even without the numbers being available, Carnival again showed the economic boost possible if the country were to take tourism seriously.
Historically, we have seen visitor arrivals almost as an extension of Carnival and not as a focus of the festival. Our four energy-sector booms have blinded us to the relatively low-hanging fruit of tourism which could lead to a major new source of foreign exchange and help the economy in times of lower energy prices.
Tourism, more than perhaps any other sector, has the ability to generate jobs at all levels and, if managed and targeted properly, could result in a significant inflow of hard currency.
As a country we have a lot of work to do, the first thing being to clearly define the tourism mix we wish to target and not simply all of the above. We need a strategy that looks at our relative strengths and learns from our neighbours so that we bring higher value and create the backward linkages in manufacturing, financial services, medical and agriculture to ensure a high percentage of the spend remains with the national economy. This requires a government led by a prime minister who is engaged, who does not give up on the sector because of a failed attempt to bring Sandals to the island of his birth, who does not see the economy as one-dimensional, and who is prepared to put in the work necessary to lead the country through economic change.
As if we needed a reminder of the urgency of focusing on other areas of the economy for our sustainability, the United States Energy Information Agency’s recent bulletin has significantly revised downwards its projections for natural gas prices.
The Central Bank’s latest economic bulletin acknowledges this as well. In its January bulletin the Bank said, “Over the short term, energy prices are anticipated to remain elevated but may experience some softening. Stronger energy revenue will add to the fiscal space available for capital expenditure and targeted support programmes.”
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has consistently been wrong with his energy predictions and this year it appears he will continue true to form. But Imbert is not being helped by a government and its leader who seem unable to see an economy beyond oil and gas and, in this Government, it will not happen unless the PM says so.
Tourism must be given the focus and budget to move from just Carnival to year-round festivals, to real marketing and improvement in the quality of the product on both islands, especially the quality of the room stock and service.
We must attract more intentional brands and more airlift. In other words, while we must focus on fixing the energy sector, tourism must be seen as a major addition to our efforts at economic prosperity.
—Author Curtis Williams is managing editor of the ‘Express’.