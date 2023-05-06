Go green, Trinbago

For the last eight years, I have told this administration the unfolding global energy revolution demands all countries embark on development of their renewable energy capacity as the world transitions from fossil fuels. Most nations have been moving in that direction led by the top four—China, the US, India and the European Union. In our region, Central America has developed a “Renewable Energy Roadmap”, with Costa Rica already close to having almost 100 per cent of its electricity from renewables.
In Caricom, Jamaica is fully embarked on its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to achieve 33 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2030; and Barbados, always a serious nation, is already receiving energy from wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, modern biomass and wave and tidal sources. Laggard T&T at last seems embarked on some activity, judging from pronouncements from officials and news about some projects.
But do we have a national renewable energy policy? Over the years I have repeatedly asked for “regulatory frameworks and policies; the investment incentives, targets, storage and role of the national grid to facilitate development of this critical new sector”. One year and a half ago, my column, “Better late than never”, welcomed the Government’s first acknowledgment of the need for renewables, coming from then-new energy minister, Stuart Young. Relieved, I said, “Way to go, minister,” and encouraged him to think “of an overall national renewable energy policy”, pointing out the World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index says “successful transition to clean energy depends on strong regulatory frameworks and stable policies”.
I recommended the minister “consult Barbados” which has a National Energy Policy document to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy in seven years from now.
Does Trinidad and Tobago now have such a policy? Is there a roadmap for renewable energy, or are we proceeding in our habitual haphazard, vikey-vie fashion? A damning Sunday Express business report says citizens cannot even legally generate power for their homes and businesses due to lack of licences.
But globally, the sector has been moving at phenomenal speed. The International Energy Agency (IEA) says by 2026, global renewable capacity will rise more than 60 per cent from 2020 levels, “equivalent to the current total global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear combined”. Over the next seven years, 38 million people will be employed in the sector. Trinidad and Tobago could have already generated significant employment from renewable energy.
Hurry up, my country. Is there new law based on new policy to govern the new sector? In the United States, in just six months after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, more than 100,000 “green jobs” were created. At the end of January 2023, $90 billion in new private-sector investments had been made in almost 94 ongoing clean energy projects.
“Businesses are investing in manufacturing like never before and planning to create good paying jobs in every corner of the country,” says Lori Lodes, executive director of Climate Power. New jobs for electricians, technicians, mechanics, construction workers and many others in the wind, solar and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. “This is only the beginning and we’re already at the cusp of a renewed manufacturing boom,” says Lodes. Over nine million green jobs would be created in ten years from that one law.
Such is the great potential for economic development and national empowerment from a vibrant renewables sector. Europe’s experience since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the power. When Vladimir Putin cut off Russia’s natural gas to Europe, he was hoping to blackmail EU countries into dropping support for Kyiv. Europe was getting its gas through Russian pipelines and had no other supplier, a dangerous dependence generated in its era of complacency. But the toughness has returned to Europe since Putin’s invasion and the continent has survived loss of Russian gas. Several reasons contributed, including LNG shipped from the US for which Europe quickly developed the infrastructural readiness. But much of the triumph stems from the almost 40 per cent of its energy now coming from renewables.
Critically, Europe’s overcoming also proves the global energy transition would not be as lengthy and complicated as fossil-fuel devotees hope. Trinidad and Tobago must therefore move much faster. Recent floods from two days of dry-season downpours remind us of climate change and underscored the role renewable energy must play in ameliorating its catastrophic consequences, including rising sea-levels, of which there is abundant evidence in every coastal area of this country.
Since 1985 T&T has been warming almost two and a half times faster than the global average. We have ratified the UN Paris Agreement on climate change. But our deficiency in green initiatives affects our credibility when we stand on the world stage to convince other leaders of our commitment to saving the planet from environmental Armageddon. We do not win the approbation and applause Barbados PM Mia Mottley received at the UN conference in Scotland two years ago. Therefore, in addition to strengthening our economy and protecting our environment, a vibrant renewable energy sector would help restore our country’s dignity in the international arena. Make haste, Trinbago. Go green.