‘God-given’ rights in the Holy Land

On a journalism scholarship to the United Kingdom in 1992, our international cohort met with representatives of all of the political parties in Northern Ireland. One particular meeting seemed sensitive. Place was kept secret; identity revealed late. All a bit cloak and dagger.
That party was Sinn Fein, the political arm of the Irish Republican Army, the IRA, whose aim was to re-unify the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, the north-eastern one-sixth of the island that is politically a part of the United Kingdom.
The IRA bombed places on the British mainland and tried to murder British politicians. But in Sinn Fein they also had a party structure; and tried to gain political traction with voters in Northern Ireland, as well as the support of people of Irish heritage in the diaspora.
The Tony Blair government and the territory’s other political parties engaged Sinn Fein in serious talks, and less than six years after our visit, they signed the Good Friday Agreement, which effectively ended the militant threat of the IRA.
In Israeli-occupied Gaza, Hamas is both militant and political. “Terrorists” is an easy label to attach, but as some say of their unconventional relationships on Facebook, “it’s complicated”.
The main player in the Palestinian Authority government in the West Bank is Fatah – not Hamas. But Palestinians increasingly see Fatah as soft and too accommodating of the expansionism of Israeli occupiers. Among West Bank Palestinians, Hamas’ political stock has risen after its recent confrontation with Israel further south in Gaza.
Politics and militancy were also a mix in the bloody birth of the modern state of Israel in 1948. Zionist fighters killed 107 Palestinian-Arab civilians, including women and children, at Deir Yassin, a Palestinian village just west of Jerusalem and now within Israel’s post-1949 armistice borders. The leader of Irgun, one of the militias, was Menachem Begin, who went on to become Prime Minister of Israel. Begin did not take part in the killings.
The African National Congress (ANC) waged armed and political struggle against apartheid in South Africa. Nelson Mandela, later to be feted globally as a statesman, was designated a terrorist by UK and US leaders at the time, Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.
The Israeli/Palestinian conflict may be harder to resolve. Not least because it has become obvious that the endgame of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is annexation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Israel would then have a choice. Dilute the Jewish character of the homeland by adding 2.7 million mostly non-Christian Palestinians to its 8.7 million population; or maintain the ethno-religious primacy by legislating them into becoming citizens without full rights.
Guess which direction Netanyahu is going in? Dahlia Scheindlin, a Fellow at the New York-based progressive think tank The Century Foundation, says Netanyahu has over the past five years painstakingly prepared the ground for annexation, through a combination of ethnocentric laws that are hard to challenge or repeal, tightening his grip on the courts, and cracking down on dissent.
Once annexation is formalised, the Palestinians who find themselves a part of expanded Israel will be offered the equivalent of second-class citizenship – a watered-down bill of rights. Their political representatives, she concludes, will refuse it, and it’s a refusal that the Israeli government would probably welcome. Cue the “they brought this on themselves” defence, one we’ve heard for decades after Palestinians refused a disadvantageous border settlement offer.
The Israeli political alliance that seems poised to replace the ethically-troubled Netanyahu any day now – led by far-right politician Naftali Bennett – is even more open about seizing all of the West Bank. Bennett has said that Israel has a God-given, Bible-mandated right to it.
Which brings me to the issue I ended on last week – a WhatsApp group exchange with a Christian brother who had asserted the same. I won’t go theological on you. I’ll simply talk principle, fairness, international law, and history.
I told him that his was a fundamentalist position, and I’ve no time for fundamentalism of any kind. The exchange became increasingly testy. He all but called me scripturally uneducated, but lovely man that he is, he softened the blows with a declaration of love.
I showed him a viral video of a Jewish-American settler, Yakub, walking onto the property of a Palestinian family in East Jerusalem to take it over. “If I don’t steal it, someone else is gonna steal it,” Yakub bluntly told the pleading Arab family. “If I go, you don’t go back, so what’s the problem?”
Yakub was wrong, he said. Thou shalt not steal. To which I countered, “he believes, as you do, that he has a God-given right to the land. Isn’t he simply taking what is his?”
Leviticus 20:10 says adulterers should be put to death. No one is advocating capital punishment for the horner man. Passages in the good book speak of responsible asset management through various means, including slave-ownership. No one is making a case for slavery today.
We can put any sacred teaching in context when we want to. When we do for some and not others, we’re being inconsistent, and worse, fundamentalist. And we’re undermining the notion of a just God. Here’s the question. Once the God-given right to the land is asserted, what does my brother propose to do with the non-Jewish people currently living there?
I doubt whether he thought that through. Netanyahu has.