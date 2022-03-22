Going back to work

In countries around the world, workers are returning to their places of employment. The New Normal is receding from sight. When the pandemic hit, and the scale of it was still to be mapped, a widespread return to the workplace seemed likely before the end of 2020.
Employers as well as employees anticipated projected dates by which this would take place. They called it a kind of return to the pre-pandemic normal. In such scenarios, there was anticipation of a return to the status quo, in which a majority of the workforce would be together in the same place. Such presumptions were upended repeatedly by new waves and variants of the deadly Covid-19. It then seemed increasingly impossible to envision a universal return.
Flexibility in working arrangements and remote work then began taking root in setting after setting, in country after country.
These observations and the conclusions coming from them are included in one article among a shopping bag of perspectives put together in a compilation called The Essential List. They constitute a component in a collection called The Best Stories from across the BBC.
In late January this year, Alex Christian was writing from his study of the phenomenon, that in the new set up, some employees found themselves having never been so tired. In the reporting, he found subjects willing to speak, but on condition of anonymity. They expressed concerns over job security.
Christian found because of some of these discussions, that habits are hard to break. He marvelled at how amazing it appeared that in the two years since the pandemic hit, the concept of one-size-fits-all was not going to work. Some people hold on to a past that no longer fits our changing world. This was a conclusion.
Some companies in the situation are grappling with issues as to whether fully remote workers should be paid the same as those who are on the plant. In other situations, analysts and information gatherers are finding out that familiarity breeds favouritism. Those employees who remain on the job are tending to be treated better than those operating remotely. Marc Johnson considered the situation with a company based in Warsaw, but with offices in San Francisco, London and Berlin. Its business involves helping engineering firms find appropriate talent. It has been experimenting in giving workers a chance to decide. Completely remote or a hybrid situation. Across a range of companies, he found that 85 per cent of employees expressed the desire to work from home.
In such a scenario, some employers are working on the principle of putting both sets of employers on what they term an equal playing field. “We want to make sure that we look like we are supporting both groups,” an official at a company in Connecticut, USA, declared.
Commenting on the experience as it began to unfold in August 2021, one company executive said they had begun to look at hybrid arrangements as the future. Management found, however, “there are powerful arguments against it”. Some regard it as a reversion to the old “blue-collar/white-collar divide” of the previous century. One professor of management at Oxford University said this dilemma would remain an elusive dream.
With different forms of a return-to-work policy being re-enforced at companies in the Caribbean, with the phased easing of Covid-related restrictions, similar conversations may well be taking place.
Almost nothing in the way of a discussion among employers here, however, is known to exist. Republic Bank appears to have abandoned its version of what has been referred to as the Vaccine Mandate. It said this has been due to what it called the exceptional response from employees. Between September last year and the end of February, the number of employees who were fully vaccinated jumped from 51 per cent to 92 per cent. Two representative trade unions, the BIGWU and the NUGFW, said they worked with the bank “without fanfare” to resolve the issues which arose in the wake of this policy position. The bank said it continued to work to maintain a safe environment for all its employees, repeating its challenge for all unvaccinated employees “and eligible workers” to get vaccinated.
In our own case, however, the questions taking place in those different parts of the world, as highlighted above, ought to find their way into the public space, here and across the region.
We have heard individual stories about bosses who insist on knowing where their remote workers are, and what they may be doing at any given moment during the day. Some workers have reported tales of employers and managers demanding even more than their allotted eight hours a day.
Having been bitten by the work-from-home bug, some employees here would wish to embrace this as their new normal. We should more openly be discussing the pros and cons of it, in setting down the building blocks of the new society that is already upon us.
—Andy Johnson
is a veteran journalist.